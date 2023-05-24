Alpharetta officer indicted on charges he allowed K-9 to viciously maul man in mental health crisis

A former Alpharetta police officer accused of allowing his K-9 to viciously maul a man who was having a mental health crisis has been indicted on multiple charges.

Channel 2′s Mark Winne has learned that Michael Esposito was indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury for violation of oath by public office, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The victim, Travis Moya, was arrested in July 2021 of after family members called 911 to report he was having a mental health crisis.

Graphic body camera video showed the moments a K-9 officer latched on to Moya’s arm and shoulder as police were trying to handcuff him.

“I didn’t do nothing to you! Ow! Get this dog off of me sir!,” Moya screams in the disturbing footage.

Police said Moya was arrested for resisting arrest. He was charged with felony obstruction of officers. The charges were later dropped.

“Mr. Moya was not physically combative or violent and he hadn’t committed a crime. He was attacked by the K-9 after he had already been subdued,” Moya’s lawyer, L. Chris Stewart, said.

Alpharetta police initially found no violation of the police department’s policy on use of K-9s.

We’re working to learn what led to charges against the officer, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.