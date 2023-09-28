AlphaSense, an AI-based market intel firm, snaps up $150M at a $2.5B valuation

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read
0
Image Credits: bernie_photo (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Market intelligence -- where organizations gather information about industries, other businesses, trends, and more in order to use that data to help make business decisions -- has become a huge industry in itself over the last few decades, projected to be worth nearly $84 billion in revenues this year. Now, as newer innovations like ChatGPT threaten to cannibalize the market, one of the bigger startups in the space, AlphaSense, is announcing a significant fundraise of $150 million to double down on the opportunity for growth.

The Series E round -- which bumps New York-based AlphaSense's valuation up to $2.5 billion -- is being led by Bond, with participation also from CapitalG (Alphabet's fund focused on larger investments), Viking Global Investors, Goldman Sachs and new backer BAM Elevate.

These are both financial and strategic investors: AlphaSense has more than 4,000 enterprise customers -- covering "the majority of the S&P 500, the world’s largest banks, investment firms, and consultancies, and leading companies spanning every sector of the economy" -- and more specifically the list includes search engine behemoths Google and Microsoft, J.P. Morgan and BAM Elevate.

That list of customers, and the basic numbers of this latest round, are both impressive considering the state of play right now, when even startups with promising technology are finding it hard to close rounds, stand up strong valuations, and win business.

But AlphaSense's own activity speaks to the ups and downs in the current market. This is a definite up-round -- in the last 15 months prior to today, the company collectively raised $325 million in its Series D (first $225 million led by Goldman Sachs and Viking Global and than a $100 million extension led by CapitalG), ending with a $1.8 billion valuation.

On the other hand, AlphaSense was originally looking to announce this very round, at this very amount, back in June, before delaying for three months (during which time some details of the round leaked out anyway). We've asked the company why it held off.

There are a number of ways for organisations to identify and gather market intelligence these days, including the use of in-house research teams, enterprise search and business intelligence tools like LexisNexis or Elastic, outside consultancies, and much more.

AlphaSense's spin and unique selling point is that it positions itself as a platform that is part data crawler, and part insights extractor.

Today the company covers some 10,000 sources of information that span private and public content published by big and small research firms, government and other public bodies, and competitors and other businesses. One particular area of focus has been honing in on financial insights, which AlphaSense beefed up with at least two acquisitions: Stream, which transcribes and catalogues earnings calls; and Sentieo, a financial intelligence platform that targets investment managers.

Its platform -- sold as a service ("Insights-as-a-service" is actually a thing) -- can be used gather information about a specific company, but in the process of doing that, AlphaSense has built machine learning and its own natural language processing technology to "read" that data and make it into a digestible narrative and series of graphics of their own.

“We focus on the search for unstructured information, and we provide structure to it,” is how Jack Kokko, the founder and CEO of the company, described the process to me last year. Web search intelligence is a problem that is constantly being fed through machine learning algorithms. The more people search on Google, the better Google gets, he said. “But our system has to understand language and land on the right information without the benefit and insights of billions of web searches. None of that exists for private information.”

That's is also, it seems, what will help AlphaSense continue to differentiate itself -- at least for now -- and outperform against the threat of generative AI platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has, unsurprisingly, already been weaponized (or celebrated?) as a market research engine.

Speaking to me in connection with this latest round, I asked about the impact of ChatGPT, which has really seen a surge of interest in the last year. It gives "somewhat random results that don't understand the business or commercial standpoint" of the researcher asking questions of it, he said. "We are training our own Large Language Models, and we are seeing better performance that way."

However, he's canny enough to know that this, longer term, will only be a part of what makes AlphaSense useful to its customers. "We can't predict that will be the case 12 months from now. We need to be on top of many things at once," he added.

That's something that AlphaSense may well be using its own engine to track for itself, and if it's as effective as its investors and customers bet it is, that will keep it one step ahead of the rest.

“At Bond, we look for iconic technology companies that are shaping the future,” said Jay Simons, General Partner at Bond, in a statement. “With the ability to deliver the right insights and data to help businesses confidently make the everyday, strategic decisions that ultimately define their future, AlphaSense immediately struck us as a category creator emerging into one of those iconic companies that significantly advances how the business world works.”

Recommended Stories

  • Mercury Fund closes largest fund to invest in SaaS startups between the coasts

    In general, it’s been a busy month for venture capital firms announcing new capital commitments. Mercury Fund joins firms, including Mythos Ventures, Connect Ventures, Fuse and Unconventional Ventures, in announcing new funds this month. Having been around for a decade now, the firm was previously known as DFJ Mercury.

  • Indian music label giant Saregama acquires Pocket Aces

    Saregama has agreed to acquire a 51.82% stake in the startup Pocket Aces as the oldest Indian music label makes deeper push into videos. Saregama is paying about $20 million for the 51.82% stake in Pocket Aces and plans to invest an additional $1.8 million in the startup, the Kolkata-headquartered firm disclosed in a stock exchange filing. The music label plans to acquire as much as 92.61% of Pocket Aces in the future and will determine the pricing based on completion of certain metrics, it said.

  • US futures waver as oil rally hits pause: Stock market news today

    Wall Street stocks fought for gains on Thursday, struggling to shake off the downbeat mood hanging over markets despite a pullback in the oil rally.

  • Nextdata is building data meshes for the enterprise

    At a high level, it's a data platform architecture that allows users to access data without transferring it to one of two places: a data lake, or a centralized repository for storing data at scale; or a data warehouse, an enterprise system used for analyzing data from multiple sources. At least, that's the assertion of Zhamak Dehghani, the founder of Nextdata, a startup creating a "data-mesh-native" platform to build and share what Dehghani describes as "data products." For one, some data mesh vendors are getting VC attention -- including (but not limited to) Nextdata.

  • KSOC says it's tackling cloud-native security in a way that is Kubernetes-first

    The take-up of Kubernetes, a tool for managing containerized workloads, is only expected to increase as demand for cloud-native architectures and containerization continues. In terms of security, this can mean a boon or a major blind spot for them, according to Kubernetes Security Operation Center (KSOC), a Bay Area startup -- a boon, in that using Kubernetes can limit an attacker's blast radius, and a major blind spot because a vulnerable web app in an exposed Kubernetes cluster can give attackers unlimited access and a chance to take complete control. KSOC co-founder and CEO Brooke Motta says this is why the startup is tackling cloud-native security in a way that is Kubernetes-first.

  • Scientists confirm that the first black hole ever imaged is actually spinning

    The first black hole humanity has ever imaged has also provided us with what researchers are calling "unequivocal evidence" that black holes spin.

  • The Fed looks past its preferred inflation gauge

    The driver for more rate hikes won’t come from persistent inflation but whether the economy stays too hot.

  • India gov't to propose setting up a separate body for vast data management, draft bill shows

    With data being considered the new oil, India, the world's second-largest internet market after China, is looking to establish a dedicated entity to manage the data it generates and set up rules and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data. The Indian government plans to propose setting up of a body, called the National Data Management Office, according to a draft Digital India Bill seen by TechCrunch. According to the proposal, the new entity will be overseen by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and help set up rules for data governance in the country, per the draft proposal, which is yet to be made public.

  • Adobe launches Photoshop's web version with Firefly-powered AI tools

    Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.

  • Future Classic: Nissan Juke

    The Nissan Juke is an intriguing little sport utility vehicle that could be just strange enough to be a future classic, especially in NISMO RS trim.

  • X reportedly cuts half of its election integrity team

    X has cut over half its election integrity team including the head of the group, according to a report.

  • 'America's Got Talent' winner becomes first dog act to win in more than a decade

    'America's Got Talent 'goes to the dogs as canine act wins million-dollar grand prize.

  • The Raspberry Pi 5 uses the company's own chip designs

    The Raspberry Pi 5 will set enthusiasts back $60 for the 4GB version.

  • One stat to know for every team in Week 4 + TNF preview

    Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

  • From AI Assistant to image restyler: Meta's new AI features

    Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."

  • The ‘art of noticing’ trend and the importance of being present: ‘It’s creative health at its finest’

    What is "the art of noticing"? It's a TikTok trend that focuses on taking in the beauty of everyday life. The post The ‘art of noticing’ trend and the importance of being present: ‘It’s creative health at its finest’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • X will be profitable in 2024, CEO claims in tense interview

    According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the company formerly known as Twitter will be profitable by early 2024. "Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what's coming is that it looks like in early '24, we will be turning a profit," Yaccarino said on stage at the Code Conference.

  • Don't forget to jargon-check your AI

    Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, we had Nathan Baschez, the CEO and founder of Lex on the show. How many AI-powered writing tools can the market support?

  • After acquiring Damian Lillard, the pressure is on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks to win another NBA title

    Antetokounmpo’s present and future loom over this deal, and apparently, Bucks ownership had no qualms about acquiring a player in Lillard who’s owed over $215 million over the next four years.

  • What to look for in the 2nd Republican presidential debate

    No one has emerged as a major Republican alternative to Trump, who holds a commanding polling lead. The central question of the GOP race, increasingly, is whether Trump will even face a credible challenge at all.