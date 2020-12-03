AlphaTrAI Expands Advisory Council With Additions Of Dan Kreuter Of The Gladstone Group And Erik Rannala Of Mucker Capital, Names Bill Dwyer Advisory Council Chairman

Panel of Technology, Institutional Investing and Wealth Management Experts to Provide Strategic Guidance to Advance AlphaTrAI's Vision for Modernizing Asset Management with Latest Advances in Data Science

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaTrAI, Inc. a venture-backed, technology-driven asset management firm, today announced the expansion of its Advisory Council to include Dan Kreuter, Founding Partner of the Gladstone Group and Founder of DAK Associates, as well as Erik Rannala, Founder and Managing Partner of Mucker Capital, a leading venture capital firm.

The AlphaTrAI Advisory Council is a select panel of technology, institutional investing, asset management and wealth management experts that provide strategic guidance to the company's executive leadership team as it seeks to modernize classic approaches to asset management to be more dynamic, responsive and precise. In a related development, AlphaTrAI also announced the appointment of wealth management industry leader Bill Dwyer, the former President of LPL Financial and a member of the AlphaTrAI Board of Directors, to the role of Chairman of the Advisory Council.

The AlphaTrAI Advisory Council is a separate body from the company's Board of Directors and represents a truly diverse cross-section of personal and professional backgrounds, in keeping with the company's transformational vision for the asset management space.

AlphaTrAI CEO Andreas Roell said, "The launch of our Domestic Performance Fund earlier this year was just the first step in bringing our algorithms to market, and with the guidance of our Advisory Council, we will continue to leverage our unique approach to innovate new products that more effectively and efficiently balance risk and return. The expansion of our Advisory Council with the addition of such widely-recognized leaders in their respective fields underscores the continued momentum behind AlphaTrAI and our shared vision for elevating the entire asset management space with the latest advances in data science and analytics. We look forward to benefiting from the unique insights and counsel available to us with our expanded Advisory Council and continuing to leverage AI and machine learning technologies to benefit asset management."

In addition to Mr. Kreuter, Mr. Rannala and Mr. Dwyer – who is also a key investor in AlphaTrAI – the other members of the Advisory Council are:

  • Karyn Williams, Ph.D., AlphaTrAI Chief Advisor: Founder, Hightree Advisors LLC; Independent Director, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.; former Head of Client Solutions, Two Sigma Advisers and Chief Investment Officer, Farmers Group, Inc.

  • John Cooper, Advisor: A former Managing Director, Head of U.S. Distribution and President at Morgan Stanley Distribution, Inc.

  • Michael Rosen, Advisor and Investor: Principal, Context Capital Management LLC; Board Trustee, Reality Shares, Inc.

Mr. Dwyer, Chairman of the Advisory Council, said, "The expansion of our Advisory Council further positions AlphaTrAI for accelerated success, by delivering to our Board of Directors access to multiple areas of expertise that are crucial to driving sustained growth. Encompassing an exceptional level of talent across operations, compliance, legal, human capital, product distribution, asset management and technology, our Advisory Council will help further position AlphaTrAI as the leader in leveraging advanced scientific and mathematical capabilities to modernize classic approaches to asset management. There has never been a more important time for re-imagining asset management to make the entire space more dynamic, responsive and precise, while rising above emotional bias to achieve smoother and superior results. I look forward to working closely with the members of our Advisory Council as we move forward with the next stage of our strategic vision for the company."

Mr. Kreuter said, "With its sophisticated, cutting-edge technology and deep subject-matter expertise, AlphaTrAI is in an ideal position to tap into the sea change occurring in financial services, particularly in asset management, which it is leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to disrupt entrenched paradigms. As a group, this newly expanded Advisory Council looks forward to providing sound advice that will help AlphaTrAI reach its full potential."

Mr. Rannala, who is an investor in the AlphaTrAI Domestic Performance Fund, concluded, "As an entrepreneur and technology investor, I'm much more interested in portfolio managers like AlphaTrAI who leverage cutting edge technologies like AI and machine learning to consistently generate outsized returns. AlphaTrAI is in a prime position to change the way asset management is done. I commend them on their progress thus far and look forward to their future growth and success."

About AlphaTrAI

AlphaTrAI is a San Diego-based portfolio company of the VC firm Analytics Ventures.

The firm's AI-enabled automated trading platform incorporates an orchestrated set of strategies that continually monitor and forecast risk and reward balance and makes dynamic adjustments to ensure optimized performance under diverse market conditions.

For more information, please visit www.alphatrai.com.

