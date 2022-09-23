Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Looks Just Right

Alphawave IP Group plc's (LON:AWE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 40.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 12x and even P/E's below 6x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Alphawave IP Group has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Alphawave IP Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 170% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 4,640% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 72% per annum during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Alphawave IP Group is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Alphawave IP Group's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Alphawave IP Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Alphawave IP Group, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Alphawave IP Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

