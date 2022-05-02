Alphyn Capital is Bullish KKR, Here’s Why

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Alphyn Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of -13.4% was recorded by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, compared to its benchmark, the S&P 500 TR Index which delivered a -4.6% return for the same period. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Alphyn Capital Management mentioned KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1976, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is a New York, New York-based private equity company with a $44.7 billion market capitalization. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) delivered a -29.42% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -7.07%. The stock closed at $52.58 per share on April 28, 2022.

Here is what Alphyn Capital Management has to say about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"KKR’s share price was impacted by the general market and worries about interest rates, as Private Equity’s business model relies on good exit multiples and leverage. Approximately 20% of KKR’s portfolio is in public equities and is marked to market; for example, the 43% decline in Applovin cost KKR ~$3bn in value.

Nevertheless, KKR’s long-term performance driver remains the growth in its fee-paying assets under management (PFAUM), on which KKR earns both management and performance fees. So long as KKR continues to earn good returns for its investors, the growth in fees will continue to compound to KKR’s benefit. Moreover, as 90% of PFAUM is perpetual or has a duration of over eight years, we have the rare advantage of good visibility into a key component of future performance.

Large managers, such as KKR, are highly diversified, have good track records, and receive the lion’s share of industry AUM. KKR’s capital recycling machine is in great shape. In 2021, KKR grew FPAUM 92% to $357 bn, deployed a staggering $73bn, and had gross unrealized carried interest of $8.6bn. In 2022, besides traditional private equity in the Americas and Europe, KKR will raise $13bn for five funds in Asia across infrastructure, real estate, credit, and growth. It will also raise $12bn for 5 “core” strategies, which are lower-risk assets that are more stable, less cyclical, and more cash-generative than those targeted by traditional private equity, and $15bn for ten real estate strategies. In March, it acquired Mitsubishi Corp.- UBS Realty Inc. with $15bn in AUM. As with other alternative managers, KKR is looking to grow its business with retail investors and insurance companies, both of which are underserved by alternatives and represent significant opportunities."

TaLaNoVa/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was in 55 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 56 funds in the previous quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) delivered a -22.89% return in the past 3 months.

In April 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Giverny Capital: “Meta Platforms (FB), Deserves Some Attention”

    Giverny Capital, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Giverny Capital Asset Management’s model portfolio declined by 8.21%, net of fees, vs. a decline of 4.60% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. For the trailing twelve-month […]

  • See Maluma Bring Out Madonna at Medellín Concert

    Singers deliver "Medellín" and "Music" at livestreamed homecoming gig

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Cathie Wood Dividend Stock and Wait 5 Years

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could be thought of as representing different ends of the investing spectrum. Meanwhile, Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru. As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wood's Ark Invest and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway don't share too many holdings in common.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 75% (or More) to Buy in May

    Rising interest rates have historically meant tough times for growth stocks. With the Federal Reserve having already raised rates once in 2022 and signaling six more significant hikes before the year is out, companies that trade at growth-dependent valuations have been under pressure. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top picks from the crowd of beaten-down growth stocks.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What that Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Fed expected to make big rate boost, go into full-time inflation-fighting mode

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to take a big step this week on its “expeditious march” to get its key interest rate back to a more normal level.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • Worried About Inflation? Here's What Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Is Doing

    Inflation is on the minds of investors, policymakers, and everyday Americans. Since inflation is higher than the rate of economic growth, the real gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.4% year over year. Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger spoke about inflation at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday.

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • How Worried Should You Be About a Bear Market?

    Bear markets can be tough to endure and harder to recover from than stock market downturns that are more modest. One of the trickiest things about bear markets is that it's hard to predict how long they'll last. If you're nearing retirement, it's important to keep a substantial portion of your assets outside of the stock market (such as in cash or bonds).

  • 12 Safe Stocks To Buy For Beginner Investors

    In this article, we discuss the 12 safe stocks to buy for beginner investors. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks To Buy For Beginner Investors. Economic forecasts can be incredibly fickle, and although the past few years have proven that […]

  • Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal road less travelled

    To make its first electric vehicle for the consumer market, India's Tata Motors Ltd repurposed an unused shop floor at its flagship plant. Here, there's no fancy assembly line - Nexon SUV bodies designed for gasoline models are wired and fitted with battery packs by hand. Tata now makes more than 100 a day though much of that is now handled at another plant nearby.

  • Altria Shows Once Again Why Tobacco Is a Great Defensive Stock

    There's no need to worry about this business even if we head into a recessionary or high-inflation environment.