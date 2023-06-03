This Alpina B2S is a Unicorn Among BMW E9s

Bring a Trailer

Most of BMW's greatest designs owe their look to the E9, the glassy grand tourer that originated the Hofmeister kink and cemented the brand as the place to go for exceptional driving dynamics and memorable inline-six engines. The greatest of the E9s are the 3.0 CSLs, the homologation specials behind the legendary "Batmobile" Group 5 racers. There is another line of great E9s, though. This is one, an Alpina B2S.

This particular B2S started life as a 3.0 CSi, the fuel-injected variant of the M30-powered E9 throughout the early 1970s. It stayed that way for four years before being converted to B2S spec in 1977, bringing the crucial Alpina cylinder heads, forged pistons, and a return to carburetion in the form of triple Weber 45 DCOE carbs. This is paired with the typical Getrag transmission for what would remain about equal to the highest level of performance available in a front-engined BMW until the E28 M5, which swapped out the M30 engines used in "Big Six" cars for two decades for the M88/3 derived from the mid-engined M1. The car shows under 2500 miles and was restored just last year.

This being an Alpina car, it comes with the signature many-spoke Alpina wheels and a unique steering wheel. As an Alpina car from the 1970s, it also gets two-color stripes along the sides and upholstered through the center of the seats. That, combined with a massive front air dam, makes this one of the most unique-looking E9s on the road.

The B2S is currently listed on Bring a Trailer, where the auction is set to continue for the next 11 days. Bidding is already up to $95,000, and the combination of low mileage, period Alpina modification, and the typical value of any excellent E9 should vault the final sale price to a much higher number.

Bring a Trailer is also owned by Road & Track's parent company, Hearst Autos.

