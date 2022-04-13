Alpine closed between Ninth, Verdant as Longmont police attempt to contact someone with a warrant
Apr. 13—Longmont police have closed Alpine Street between Ninth Avenue and Verdant Circle while they attempt to contact someone with an arrest warrant.
Officers shot tear gas into the garage of a home on Yew Court about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a witness at the scene.
Robin Ericson, spokesperson for the Longmont Public Safety Department, said police responded to the scene about 11:35 a.m. The SWAT team was also dispatched to the area.
Members of the public might see a significant police presence near Alpine Street and are asked to avoid the area.
Ericson could not provide additional details on the police operation, adding "it is a developing situation."
This is a developing story.