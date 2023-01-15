Alpine Ice Hack Reviews: Do Alpilean Pills Work for Ice Hack Weight Loss or Fake Claims?

Review the Alpine Ice Hack to see if the Alpilean weight loss pills actually work to burn fat and boost metabolism or does the Himalayan ice hack method cause side effects?

Since its inception, Alpilean has proven itself to be nothing short of a revolution in weight loss among dietary supplements. Using a proprietary blend of 6 different, unique ingredients that are sourced directly from the Alpines themselves, Alpilean is an "alpine ice hack" supplement that delivers on all of its promises and more.

The nutrients that these plants contain possess properties that confer a substantial benefit for those seeking to lose weight. As an example, one way that these ingredients stimulate weight loss is through appetite suppression. Alpilean's manufacturers were able to extract optimal potency from these ingredients by leveraging their resources to synthesize a unique, proprietary formula.

This would not have been possible had Alpilean's makers not went to painstaking measures to ensure their supplement is manufactured under strict quality control standards to ensure that every batch of product complies with the required quality standards.

Beyond their own stringent production standards, Alpilean is also manufactured in adherence to the most recent guidance and recommended best practices for pharmaceuticals dictated by the 'Good Manufacturing Practices' standard.

This review of the Alpine Ice Hack recipe for losing weight with the Alpilean weight loss pills will cover all of the most important aspects of knowing whether or not this Himalayan fat burner supplement is legit or based on fake claims.

What is the 'Good Manufacturing Practices' Standard?

By now, most everyone has heard of Alpilean and the alpine ice hack formula. But one of the most overlooked aspects of using the alpine ice hack weight loss pills is to know fact from fiction when it comes to buying Alpilean online.

The Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP / cGMP) standard refers to a set of guidelines for the entire pharmaceutical industry that dictate various procedural and operational standards that should be followed to optimize the product manufacturing process.

WIth that being said, these guidelines are meaningless without any concrete way to assess their efficacy. While it sounds nice to state that your product was manufactured in accordance to this standard - this only provides assurance if we assume that this manufacturing standard is one that truly optimizes the product manufacturing process.

Fortunately, we can validate the effectiveness of this standard without needing a PhD in Chemistry or Material Science because the United States' Federal Drug Administration enforces these same standards.

The excerpt above comes directly from an article published on the FDA's official site that, "Discusses some facts that may be helpful in understanding how CGMP's establish the foundation for drug product quality."

According to the FDA, "CGMPs provide for systems that assure proper design, monitoring, and control of manufacturing processes and facilities."

They also state that:

"Adherence to the CGMP regulations assures the identity, strength, quality and purity of drug prodcuts by requiring that manufacturers of medications adequately control manufacturing operations. This includes establishing quality management systems, obtaining appropriate quality raw materials, establishing robust operating procedures, detecting and investigating product quality deviations, and maintaining reliable testing laboratories."

As the quotes imply, the above description detailing the purpose of the GMP standard and the resulting enhancements to overall product quality come directly from the FDA.

Why This Matters

Without adhering to these standards, you'd have to take the manufacturer's word for any and all claims made about Alpilean. And unless you have access to an extensive laboratory facility along with the necessary expertise, then verifying that you will receive a product from Alpilean's manufacturers that actually does what its supposed to is impossible.

Don't just take this review's word for it - the FDA says the same thing on their site.

The FDA also notes that testing alone does not sufficiently ensure quality or provide a comprehensive enough gauge of the quality to where uniformity among all units manufactured by a pharmaceutical are accounted for. Thus, the GMP standard also serves the ancillary role of supplementing this quality management process by ensuring that products "are manufactured under conditions and practices...[that] assure quality is built into the design and manufacturing process at every step."

This is why buying real Alpilean pills that are made in an FDA-approved lab that adheres and followest the strictest quality assurance guidelines to ensure cGMP status is vital versus buying the fake supplements online offered in various marketplaces and retail stores like Amazon, Walmart, eBay etc - which are 100% not directly made or produced by the Alpilean company who only offers on the Alpilean.com official website.

Ensuring QC on Raw Materials

Beyond that, these standards ensure that these ingredients and the supplement itself have been manufactured in accordance to practices that were crafted with the express purpose of ensuring 'strong quality management systems'. The GMP standard also ensures that manufacturers obtain 'appropriate quality raw materials'.

Why Quality Control on 'Raw Materials' is Important

Before digging into the importance of ensuring that raw materials are originated from high-quality sources, its important to first know what raw materials are.

Officially, raw materials are defined as, "Input substances used in both chemical synthesis and processing and include buffers, cleaning agents, common solvents and commonly used synthetic starting materials such as amino acids."

This essentially refers to synthesizing these organic, plant-based ingredients into an ingestible supplement. This is great because, if we're being honest, you've probably wondered at least once in your life how in the world manufacturers are able to transform actual plants into a supplement that can be taken like a pill. Quality control is ensured through adherence to risk management processes.

Final Takeaway

By adhering to the standards imposed by the GMP, you can rest assured that Alpilean does what its supposed to.

Now that we've established that Alpilean has been manufactured in accordance to the flagship standard for the entire pharmaceutical industry that's validated and enforced by the U.S. government itself to ensure the health and safety of the American public, all that's left is for us to do is go ahead and learn about the unique means by which Alpilean is able to induce weight loss in its users and the science that backs it up.

Science Behind Alpilean: 'Alpine Ice Hack'

The 'Alpine Ice Hack' is the name the manufacturers gave for the unique, scientifically-backed means by which the supplement induces weight loss in those that take it.

As noted on the manufacturer's site for Alpilean, recent research published by Stanford detailed findings by the study's authors that unveiled a correlation between low inner body temperature and obesity in men and women.

'Low Inner Body Temperature'

Let's be candid for a second. After learning about the discovery made by Stanford researchers, you probably thought, "That's strange. Don't obese and overweight individuals tend to run hotter than those at normal body weights?"

This thought may be based on your own personal experience or observations you've made throughout your life. Regardless of the reason, this thought is not invalid. It also does not invalidate the discovery made by the Stanford researchers.

'Huh? I'm Lost'

As noted by the manufacturers on the product site, inner body temperature cannot be assessed through 'feeling'.

As noted above, "inner body temperature is not how hot or cold your skin feels, it's the temperature of your internal organs and cells."

Below is some additional information about 'inner body temperature' for those that are curious (and you should be since this is a key factor that has been linked to the incidence of obesity):

Alpine Ice Hack: Increasing Inner Body Temperature

At this point, we now know that a recent Stanford study discovered that low inner body temperature is correlated with obesity. Moreover, it was learned that the two factors ('low inner body temperature' and 'obesity') are inversely correlated with one another. Thus, the more obese you are, the lower your inner body temperature is.

Upon learning this, you likely asked yourself, "If its true that the lower one's inner body temperature is, the more obese they are...is it possible to reduce obesity (i.e., lose weight) by increasing a person's inner body temperature?"

If this thought did flash across your brain, then give yourself a pat on the back for having such an intuitive understanding of this newly discovered principal because the answer to that speculation is a resounding yes.

While this is great news for those that have been struggling with obesity for years, decades or perhaps the entirety of their lives - this revelation still means nothing in any practical sense...unless there existed a viable means of increasing one's inner body temperature.

That's what the Alpilean supplement does. This process of increasing the inner body temperature is referred to as the Alpine Ice Hack.

Specifics on How the 'Alpine Ice Hack' Does its Magic

By leveraging the supplement's advanced blend of organic plants and ingredients that derive from the alpines whose efficacy is backed by clinical research, The term 'efficacy' in this context refers to the thermoregulatory properties of the supplement's organic ingredient makeup.

Thermoregulation is the Key

Thermoregulation is the property of our body to maintain a constant core body temperature (thermoneutrality) regardless of the outside environment. Our body will naturally attempt to preserve a core body temperature of 37°Celsius (98.6°Fahrenheit) at all times.

If this fails to occur (i.e. in instances where our body's natural thermoregulatory mechanisms fail), our body will experience a drastic decrease in metabolism and can lead to serious consequences. While this has been known for quite some time in the medical & scientific communities, nothing substantive was done to rectify this issue in obese individuals since it was considered to be a symptom of other health issues plaguing obese individuals rather than a direct, attributable cause of the condition itself.

Thus, when Stanford published new research on the matter specifically identifying the correlations between low inner body temperature and the incidence of obesity, it served as a groundbreaking revelation because it granted Alpilean's manufacturers the opportunity to pioneer the 'Alpine Ice Hack', separating the Alpilean supplement from all others in its class since it's the only weight loss supplement out there that employs this method.

What Makes Alpilean's Targeted Weight Loss Method Better Than Traditional Ones

Some of you reading this article might be thinking to yourselves, "Sure, that's fine and dandy that the Alpilean supplement employs this novel 'Alpine Ice Hack' method to facilitate weight loss on the basis of a recent scientific discovery. But what's to say that targeting this 'lower inner body temperature' variable is actually better than tried and true methods that have been employed by preceding weight loss supplements?"

If you were asking such a question - you're in luck because we have the answer.

Traditional Weight Loss Supplements Can Actually Adversely Impact This Process

As a rule of thumb, traditional weight loss supplements is that they aim to burn calories as fast as possible. While they are sometimes able to accomplish this - it rarely comes without cost to one's physical health.

That's because the manner in which these supplements induce this increased caloric-burning stake results in a drastic change in body metabolism and results in the body producing more heat.

Our body perceives this as a change in our body's internal temperature and attempts to respond to the change. Typically our body burning more calories results in more expended energy. However, as our bodies acclimate to this process, which is initiated artifically - it will also 'self correct' whenever that supplement regimen has been discontinued.

This is important to note because, in order to compensate for what the body perceives as additional calorie burning, the body's internal cooling mechanisms (beyond sweating) attune (adjust) levels to thermoregulate the body.

However, when the supplement has been discontinued, this additional 'work' by the body is no longer needed. This results in the inner body temperature of those affected individuals ultimately ending up even lower than what it was before beginning that supplements regimen.

This issue is non-existent for Alpilean. Thus, its superiority to alternatives isn't really up for debate.

Examining Alpilean's Ingredients

According to the manufacturer, the supplement is infused with, "6 clinically-proven ingredients that target inner body temperature supercharging your calorie-burning engine."

In this section, we're going to take a look at a decent # of those ingredients to get a better sense for exactly what role these ingredients play in facilitating the 'Alpine Ice Hack'.

The specific natural ingredients that are included within this supplement are:

Golden Algae Dika Nut Drumstick Tree Leaf Bigarade Orange Ginger Rhizome Turmeric Rhizome

Golden Algae

Algae naturally contains large amounts of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, vitamin K, phosphorous, magnesium, and potassium. It also has antioxidants that act as small fighters in your body, keeping your immune system active and strong. These antioxidants include vitamin C, vitamin A, and β-carotene.

How Golden Algae Facilitates Weight Loss

One of the main reasons is due to how nutrient-rich algae is as a food, in general. The nutrients that make these algae especially beneficial for weight loss include: Calcium, Copper, Magnesium, Potassium, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin B6.

That's because these essential nutrients are the basis of many important processes that the body uses to function. When these nutrients are removed from the body they are very difficult for the body to replace, and this is exactly what leads to weight loss as well.

Role of Fiber

Dietary Fiber has a multitude of benefits that have a direct impact on the way your body functions. When the body is lacking in dietary fiber, it can lead to a number of health issues including constipation. This, is due to the countless benefits dietary fiber provides for gut and liver health.

When those two organs experience improved function, it allows them to more efficiently perform their responsibilities within the body, helping facilitate weight loss by virtue of improved health.

Dika Nut

Also known as 'African Mango Seed', this ingredient plays a substantial role in the Alpilean supplement especially as it pertains to weight loss.

As we noted prior, the 'Alpine Ice Hack' leverages thermogenesis to address thermoregulatory issues suffered by obese individuals (specifically low inner body temperature). Dika Nut enhances this process by increasing your body's temperature, thereby prompting your metabolism to work at a higher rate. The supplement also encourages your body to break down fat more efficiently, making it easier for you to achieve your desired results.

Why the Dika Nut is Effective at Facilitating Weight Loss

The fruit pulp of the African Mango Seed has an anti-inflammatory effect which improves the process of the digestion, while the seed is filled with the phytonutrients which help with muscle growth and regeneration.

It is also full of anthraquinones and xanthones which help increase the amount of oxygen delivered to the muscle and the cardiovascular system, which is why it has a positive effect on the fat burning process.

Additionally, Dika Nut is loaded with vitamin C which plays an important role in the process of metabolising glucose in the muscle cells and breaking down the fat. There are three types of vitamin C, these being L-ascorbic acid, ascorbic acid, and dehydroascorbic acid. The L-ascorbic acid is the most desirable and most useful type of vitamin C.

Drumstick Tree Leaf

Drumstick Tree Leaf, also called 'Arung Paya' in the local language and 'Jambu' in Indonesia is most commonly found in India and in other parts of Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia. It is indigenous to India and has been widely studied for its uses in the East.

Health Benefits Associated With Drumstick Tree Leaf

Boosts Immunity The extract of the Drumstick Tree Leaf helps in enhancing the body's immune system and improves its efficiency to combat pathogens. It helps prevent the growth of viruses and infections. Furthermore, it also increases body's resistance to diseases, especially those caused by harmful micro-organisms. It has a natural antibiotic which helps the body to fight infections. Stimulates Metabolism The extract of the leaves of the Drumstick Tree help in maintaining a proper body metabolism, which helps one to increase the body's weight-loss potential. Assists in Digestion The leaves of the Drumstick Tree help regulate the digestive system by removing the excess mucus in the stomach and intestines. It helps stimulate peristalsis and helps improve the assimilation of nutrients. Prevents Cancer According to a study conducted on rats, it was found that the extract of the leaves of Drumstick Tree helps in suppressing cell mutation in cells of various organs of the body. This can greatly reduce the risk of cancer development. Controls Blood Pressure It is an anti-oxidant, it helps in inhibiting the oxidation of low-density lipoproteins (LDL) particles, which are the carrier of cholesterol. This helps in lowering the risk of atherosclerosis or hardening of the arteries. This makes it an effective blood pressure treatment. Prevents Heart Disease Drumstick tree leaves help regulate heart rate, blood pressure and blood flow by reducing the amount of platelets circulating in the body. This is a result of the presence of phytochemicals like moringine and iso-alpha acids. The moringine in the extract helps in preventing platelet stickiness. This in turn helps in preventing heart attack and stroke. The iso-alpha acid in the extract works by increasing heart rate and blood flow.

Ginger Rhizome

The health benefits of Ginger have been touted for a number of years in medical circles. Before that, this herb had been used as a medicinal aid and wellness treatment for centuries by various groups of indigenous peoples spread throughout the planet.

Recently, this ingredient has begun gaining recognition for weight loss inducing properties that were previously overlooked.

How Does Ginger Induce Weight Loss?

Ginger is particularly effective in stimulating fat oxidation. This is the chemical process whereby your body converts fat to fuel that can then be used for energy. To do this you must combine ginger with at least 2 cups of water. This will help keep the compound in your bloodstream for longer and enhance the effects. As a bonus, ginger is also known to alleviate nausea and help the body digest food more efficiently.

Other Health Benefits

There are also some studies that show ginger is effective in treating a number of serious illnesses, including type-2 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. It is very important to remember that although these conditions are chronic and debilitating they are largely preventable. The best way to avoid these conditions is to exercise a sensible and nutritious diet, which is low in sugar and high in fiber.

Alpilean Product Offering and Money-Back Guarantee

Currently, if prospective customers visit Alpilean's site and opt to purchase a 3 or 6-bottle supply, they'll also receive 2 bonus gifts along with their purchases.

Those bonuses are:

'1-day kickstart' book Detox, cleanse and flush your organs to aid absorption and kickstart your Alpilean journey with 20 bizarre 15 second detox recipes, using everyday ingredients from your kitchen. 'Renew You' Book With your brand-new fast-tracked body comes a new mindset. Discover simple methods you can do right now to instantly relieve stress and calm your mind, boost confidence and reduce anxiety.

In addition, each order of the 6-bottle package will be sent with free shipping.

Beyond this, the manufacturer is running an insane discounted deal on their site for a limited time only for all those smart enough to jump on the opportunity to grab these supplements to take control of their fight with obesity.

Customer Testimonials Validate the Effectiveness of Alpilean

Like any product sold online these days, its critical to look at the customer reviews to get a sense for how well it really works. As we know, the manufacturer can claim whatever they want to but people that have purchased the product and later decided to contribute an online review are likely to tell the raw truth about the product because they'll either (a) be pleased that they made an intelligent purchase that had a transformative impact on their lives or (b) be angry that they were "gypped" by the product and want to warn others online about purchasing the supplement to make sure that the manufacturer does not continue to profit ruthlessly on the backs of those that need assistance.

With that being said, it speaks volumes that the current testimonials provided by Apilean's customers are overwhelmingly (if not near-unanimously) positive, with nearly all reviewers heaping effusive praise on how effective the product has been for them.

Below is just a sampling:

100% Satisfaction 60-Day Money Back Guarantee

According to the manufacturer, "Your order today is protected by my iron-clad 60-day 100% money-back guarantee. If you are not astonished how fast your deep stubborn fat stores melt away into pure energy or shocked as you admire your new toned slim body in the mirror, then at any time in the next 60 days let us know and we'll refund every single penny of your investment. No questions asked."

That means what you think it means. There's virtually no risk to trying this product and everything to gain...or should we say, 'lose'.

If you're on the fence right now - ask yourself, "Do you really want to sentence yourself to a lifetime of obesity, adverse health effects, misery and suffering?"

If the answer to that question is 'no', then you know what to do.

Visit the official website for Alpilean weight loss supplement and start using the Alpine Ice Hack method right now!

