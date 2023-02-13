Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) most popular amongst private equity firms who own 38% of the shares, institutions hold 33%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 38% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 33% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Alpine Immune Sciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpine Immune Sciences?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Alpine Immune Sciences. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Alpine Immune Sciences, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 6.7% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder with 9.5% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.9% and 7.5% of the stock.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Alpine Immune Sciences

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$3.7m worth of the US$366m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Alpine Immune Sciences. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 38%, private equity firms could influence the Alpine Immune Sciences board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Alpine Immune Sciences (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

