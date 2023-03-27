Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 23, 2023

Operator: Welcome to the Alpine Immune Sciences Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Currently, all participants are in listen-only mode. As a reminder, this event is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Temre Johnson, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Alpine. Ms. Johnson, I'll now turn the call over to you.

Temre Johnson: Thank you, Carrie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Dr. Mitchell Gold, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Stanford Peng, President and Head of Research and Development; and Paul Rickey, Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Mitch, I would like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements during today's call. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and involve risk and uncertainties as a result and the timing of events, potential publication of clinical data and expectations regarding the sufficiency of cash and investment could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risk and uncertainties. You may refer to the most recent SEC filings regarding risk factors associated with these statements. Mitch, please go ahead.

Mitchell Gold: Thank you, Temre. Alpine is off to a strong start in 2023 driven by progress in the development of povetacicept, a potentially best-in-class dual inhibitor of BAFF and APRIL cytokines with a convenient once every four weeks simultaneous dosing regimen that we believe has the potential manifestations with erythematosus, autoimmune inflammatory diseases. I am pleased to announce that we recently achieved a significant milestone for Povetacicept with the initiation of the RUBY-3 basket study, a first patient-based study for the program, it will study Povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis indications including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy. Although still early in development, investigator enthusiasm for the program, and interest in participating in the RUBY-3 study is highly encouraged.

In addition to RUBY-3, we are planning to initiate the the RUBY-4 basket study an autoimmune autoimmune cytopenias in the second quarter of 2023. This includes the autoimmune thrombocytopenia, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cold agglutinin disease. We expect to share initial data from both the RUBY-3 and RUBY-4 basket studies by the end of this year. We see broad development potential for Povetacicept in multiple indications beyond the basket studies, including our RUBY-2 study systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as neurologic, dermatologic and other rheumatic disease indications. We recently signed a collaboration with Truveta to help accelerate the broad development of Povetacicept across these multiple indications. But then increasingly competitive and sometimes challenging clinical trial Truveta gives us access to its 28th partner members, who provide 16% of patient care in the United States.

In addition to our own efforts, we will leverage Truveta's platform and analytics capabilities to more quickly identify and recruit study participants for RUBY-3 and RUBY-4 with the potential to benefit most Povetacicept. We will evoke Povetacicept has the potential to be a pipeline and project with a strong balance sheet and promising preclinical and Phase 1 healthy volunteer data, we are rapidly moving forward with a robust development plan for Povetacicept. And now I will turn over the call over to Stanford to review our progress, provide updates on our broad plans for POVI in more detail. Stanford? Thank you, Mitch. As a reminder, Povetacicept is an Fc fusion of a variant TACI domain, engineered to inhibit more potently the April and BAFF cytokines with wild-type TACI IV fusion proteins.

The clinical relevance of these cytokines continues to grow in multiple autoimmune diseases with proof-of-concept and/or encouraging clinical data is  in diseases such as systemic lupus, lupus nephritis, IgA, nephropathy, Sjogren's syndrome, and Myasthenia gravis. In preclinical studies, Povetacicept has superior to wild-type wild-type TACI IV comparators, as well as inhibitors of only April and BAFF demonstrates potent activity in multiple disease relevant animal health. At Phase 1 human study in adult healthy volunteers, Povetacicept has been well tolerated. It has demonstrated excellent PK and PD, including dose-related reductions in circulating antibody-secreting cells, and serum in globulins as well as the IgA nephropathy relevant biomarker, galactose-deficient IgA1.

Again initial multi dose experiences in each population we are initially focusing on two basket studies. The first is RUBY-3, an open-label basket study in autoimmune glomerulonephritides. This study has just recently begun enrolling. Second, we shortly follow with RUBY-4, an open-label basket study in autoimmune cytopenias. The initial data from these studies we anticipate the ability next year to begin multiple Phase 2 studies including one in systemic lupus erythematosus known as RUBY-2. Additional studies in other disease areas are of great interest, including nephrology or hematology, urology, dermatology, as well as rheumatology besides lupus. Some of these we envision could proceed via an accelerated approval pathway. In summary, Povetacicept can potently target both the April and BAFF cytokines in a unique highly differentiated way.

study that has broad development potential. We look forward to sharing additional data as the program progresses. I'll now turn the call over to Paul Rickey.

Paul Rickey: Thank you, Stanford. I will now provide an overview of our financials for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Revenue recognized under our collaboration programs for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $2.8 million, compared to $4.5 million in 2021. The decrease primarily related to lower revenue recognized under our collaboration with AbbVie, partially offset by revenue recognized in the services performed in connection with our collaboration with Horizon, which was executed late in 2021. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter ended December 31st 2022, were $18.8 million, compared to $15.4 million in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to higher personnel-related due to increased head count to support our ongoing and planned clinical development programs.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter ended December, 31st 2022 we're $4.4 million, compared to $4.5 million for 2021. The company reported net losses of $18.9 million and $15.2 million for the fourth quarter ended 20 22 and 2021, respectively. As of December 31st 2022, Alpine's cash and investments totaled $273.4 million, which we anticipate should be sufficient on our planned operation through 2025. I will now hand the call back to Mitch.

Mitchell Gold: Thanks, Paul. As Stanford highlighted, we are highly encouraged by the progress of Povetacicept, a milestone that we believe is the only truly potent dual /APRIL/BAFF inhibitor. As a result, we believe in the broad potential for the program may become an important immune disease-modifying therapy, present multiple be some mediated autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In closing, we believe we have laid a strong foundation to walk to the next phase of Alpine as we progress throughout the course of this year and into next year. Operator, now open the phone for questions.

