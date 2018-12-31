It's Already 2019 Across the World: Here's What the New Year Looks Like in Sydney, Tokyo and Other Cities

As we await the ball to drop in Times Square to bring in the New Year in the eastern United States, countries around the world have already celebrated the start to 2019.
One of the first countries to welcome the New Year is Samoa. Some of the U.S. territories in the Pacific, including Midway Island, are among the last places where the clock will strike midnight.
The fireworks have already gone off in places like Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Bangkok.
Here are some photos from New Year’s celebrations across the globe.