Already behind bars in Broward, a man gets charged in Miami Gardens trash can murder

A man already behind bars in Broward for another crime is now facing murder charges in connection with a Miami Gardens slaying in December.

Jason Jarrod Butler is accused of fatally shooting Nathaniel Frasier George, Miami Gardens police told Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami. The 39-year-old is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade.

On Dec. 7, officers received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip. It led them to finding a body in a trash can on the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue.

In the weeks after the body was uncovered, Butler tried to rob a woman while she was working at Clutch Coffee Bar in Cooper City, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says. The woman was shot during the incident.

Butler, who is being held without bond in the county’s main jail, was charged Dec. 18 with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about the killing of Frasier George should call 305-474-1615 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.