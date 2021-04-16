Already filed your taxes? You could be missing out on thousands of dollars

This tax season offers you a second chance at money you may have missed out on from the three rounds of stimulus checks.

Not only will filing your return allow you to claim any funds you were due in the first and second rounds of payments, it will also give the IRS an opportunity to top up what you received if you didn’t get the full $1,400 of the third check.

You still have until May 17 to file your taxes for this year. But if you’re one of the 100 million Americans who’ve already filed this year, here are a few reasons to consider issuing an amended return to ensure you get all that you’re owed.

Why amend your return?

By the time President Joe Biden signed the relief bill, which included both the third round of stimulus checks and a tax break on up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits, about 66 million households had already filed their taxes, according to IRS data.

For the first two stimulus checks, the IRS used your most recent tax return to calculate your eligibility. But at that time, your most recent return would have been from 2019.

If your income dropped in 2020 because of the pandemic, you might have only got a partial payment — or missed out on a check entirely.

That’s where the recovery rebate comes in. The rebate allows you to claim any unpaid stimulus money you missed out on over the last year.

But that requires filling out the line for the rebate in the first place. While the IRS will check your work to ensure you’re getting the amount on your refund, it won’t initiate the process for you if you left it blank on your return.

So if you missed out on some stimulus payments and forgot to claim the recovery rebate credit, experts suggest filing an amended return.

What about other tax breaks?

As for other tax credits and exemptions, like the the tax break jobless benefits, filing an amended return could ensure you get an even larger refund this year.

Typically, unemployment benefits are considered taxable income. If you filed your taxes before you found out up to $10,200 was being exempted from that rule for 2020, you would have ended up paying tax on those benefits.

But depending on how much you received last year, along with your income and filing status, you could see a refund of $1,000 to $3,800, according to multiple media reports.

And submitting an amended return could ensure you qualify for other credits, like the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is a refundable credit of up to $6,660.

Then there’s the matter of your 2017 taxes. The IRS has issued a final call for back returns for that year. You have until May 17 to claim your share of $1.3 billion in unclaimed refund money.

For those needing a little boost to help manage their debt or pay for household expenses, these payments will offer some relief.

What to do if you need more cash right now

