Already filed your taxes in NC? Here’s when to expect your refund in 2024

Taxpayers can now start filing and paying their taxes with the Internal Revenue Service for the 2023 tax year.

If you are eligible for a tax refund, filing earlier could mean your rebate will be paid quicker, but it’s possible your return may require additional review and take longer to process.

The deadline to file your taxes this year — both federal and in North Carolina — is April 15

Here’s when to expect your refund, the fastest way to get your refund and some reasons why your payment might be delayed.

How long do tax refunds take to be paid?

It generally takes less than 21 days from the time the IRS approves the amount to receive a refund.

Those who file online can check the status of their returns after 24 hours have passed from the file date. This can be done on the IRS2Go app or through the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on the IRS website.

What is the fastest way to get a refund?

According to the IRS, the fastest way to get your tax refund is to have it electronically deposited for free into your bank account through direct deposit. Taxpayers can use it to deposit their refunds in up to three accounts.

“Eight out of 10 taxpayers get their refunds by using direct deposit,” the IRS website says. “It is simple, safe and secure. This is the same electronic transfers system used to deposit nearly 98 percent of all Social Security and Veterans Affairs benefits into millions of accounts.”

Combining electronic filing and direct deposit to file early produces the fastest refunds, according to the IRS, and some may be eligible to file electronically for free.

Smartphone apps, like TurboTax, H&R Block and TaxSlayer, can be a convenient way to file your taxes, but they usually charge a fee that can be deducted from your refund.

Why are tax refunds delayed?

Some tax returns can take longer to process for many reasons, the IRS says, including when a return:

Is sent by mail

Contains errors or is incomplete

Is affected by identity theft or fraud

Was referred to the IRS by the bank due to suspicious activity

Includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit

Includes a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation, which could take up to 14 weeks to process

Needs further review in general

If more information is needed to process returns, the IRS will contact those taxpayers by mail.

