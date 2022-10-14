Already imprisoned Hull man sentenced after spraying deputy with bleach while jailed

A Hull man, who was acquitted of murder five months ago but is serving time for a gun violation, recently was sentenced to a year in prison after he entered guilty pleas to an act of violence at the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

Joseph D. Baughns, 32, entered guilty pleas to interference with government property and received five years on probation and simple battery on a law enforcement officer for which he received a 12-month in confinement sentence in Clarke County Superior Court.

As part of his probation, Judge Lawton Stephens ordered that upon his release Baughns is prohibited from going onto the premises of Bethel Midtown Village and he is not to drink alcoholic beverages.

The charges stem from an incident at the Athens-Clarke County Jail where Baughns was charged on Oct. 23, 2020, for damaging a cell after he pulled a bench from the wall and by spraying a bleach substance on a responding jail officer.

At the time of these actions, Baughns was incarcerated on a murder charge stemming from the gunshot slaying of a Gainesville man at Bethel Midtown. In May, a jury acquitted him of the charge.

However, he was convicted of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, a conviction for which Stephens sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Baughns filed for a new trial on the conviction, but withdrew it later. However, the judge issued a ruling that will allow Baughns to renew the motion in March 2023, when a trial transcript becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia man gets year in jail for spraying deputy at Athens jail