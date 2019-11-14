There have already been at least 30 shooting attacks at schools resulting in death or injury in 2019

At least 30 shooting attacks on school grounds have occurred in 2019 resulting in deaths or injuries, according to gun safety group Everytown.

The count includes a shooting Thursday at Saugus High School in Los Angeles County that left at least one person dead and two others injured.

At least 11 people have died in fatal shooting attacks this year, according to Everytown's research.

Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, a non-profit founded in 2006, tracks incidents of gun violence across the United States. Included in its count of gun violence on schools are any incident in which a live round is fired inside or into a school building or on a school's campus.

The group says there have been a total of 84 incidents of gunfire on school grounds in 2019. There were 104 in 2018.

Of the incidents this year, 10 fatal incidents, including Thursday's, involved attacks on others. There were other shootings that caused injury or death that involved those that died by suicide, a round that accidentally went off, attacks not targeting students or domestic incidents.

Among the incidents were the Highlands Ranch, Colorado, High School shooting, that left 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo dead and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte shooting that killed Ellis Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a separate group that tracks gun-related violence in the United States, there have been 365 mass shootings in 2019. The archive categorizes mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people were shot or killed, not including the shooters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saugus school shooting in California: How many 2019 school shootings?