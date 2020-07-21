'We already have one Mitt Romney': Trump Jr and Rand Paul among conservatives calling for Liz Cheney to be ousted

First it was just a handful conservative rabble-rousers calling out House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney on Tuesday for defying Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, foreign affairs decisions, and other matters.

Then Senator Rand Paul piled on, retweeting Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz' message calling for her removal and writing that the Wyoming congresswoman's behaviour was "unacceptable."

Now, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr, has pounced.

"We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another," Mr Trump Jr tweeted, referring to the Utah senator who was the only Republican to vote to convict his father during his impeachment trial earlier this year.

"We also don’t need the endless wars [Ms Cheney] advocates for," Mr Trump Jr wrote, attacking Ms Cheney for her hawkish interventionism in foreign matters, particularly the Middle East.

Ms Cheney's position as conference chairwoman makes her the third-most-powerful lawmaker in her party in that chamber.

She is the daughter of George W Bush's vice president, Dick Cheney.

More follows…