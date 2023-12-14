Already rocked by political intrigue, search for new FAU president must start over

Florida Atlantic University will have to redo its search for a president, nearly a year after the start of its first attempt, state university system leaders decided Thursday.

The decision by the Board of Governors came a week after the university system’s inspector general concluded the first search process violated Florida’s open-government law and recommended a redo.

“I think it’s the right thing to do based on the set of facts that we have heard," Board of Governors Chairman Brian Lamb said at a board meeting Thursday morning.

The move marks a new chapter in a process that’s been rocked for months by political intrigue and accusations of meddling by top state leaders. For many faculty leaders, it’s also a worrying delay that they say will continue to hamstring the school’s efforts to move forward.

Faculty members and administrators have maintained for months that the stalled search process is hurting the university.

Filling high-level vacancies in the absence of a top leader has been difficult, they said, and many important strategic decisions are on hold until a new president is named.

The Board of Governors decided Thursday morning that the new search will not restart until the board has updated its rules and policies for university search committees, a step that Lamb said could be completed at the board's next scheduled meeting Jan. 24.

“I don’t want to suggest to the FAU Board of Trustees that we are going to belabor this," he said.

This is a developing story.

Andrew Marra is a reporter for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network. Reach him by email at amarra@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida orders FAU to restart search for school president