You can already save up to $150 on a brand new Galaxy S10

Remember about a month ago, when we told you that it might be a good idea to postpone the purchase of the Galaxy S10, as better deals may be waiting down the road? Well, if you still haven’t pulled the trigger, you should know that Samsung is already discounting several models by at least $100, though savings can go up to $150.

The deal is available directly from Samsung, and requires you to get the phone with a carrier payment plan from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, or Verizon. The deal doesn’t necessitate any device trade-ins, and the savings apply to various storage tiers, so you can pick which model suits you best.

Related stories

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch four Galaxy Note 10 models in 2019

Galaxy S10 in-display fingerprint sensor tricked by 3D-printed fingerprint

Will the Galaxy Note 10's design suffer because of the phone's signature feature?

You’ll get $100 off on the 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S10e, save $100 on the 128GB Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+, or $150 on 512GB and 1TB storage versions (where available). On top of that, Samsung is throwing in a free wireless charger with many of these models, so you’ll save even more money on your next Galaxy S10 purchase.

Should you want to trade-in an older, functional smartphone, you’ll qualify for up to $300 cash back, which is a promo that Samsung has run before.

If Samsung is already willing to cut the Galaxy S10 price by $100 to $150 after the first month of sales, this means you’ll be able to score an even cheaper used Galaxy S10, which is precisely what last month’s study hinted at. The longer you wait, the better prices you’ll get, although we doubt Samsung will offer more significant Galaxy S10 discounts than this anytime soon. Check out the full Galaxy S10 offer at this link.

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com