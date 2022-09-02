Already sentenced to prison, former OU student faces new domestic abuse case

Gage Ford walks up the stairs at the Cleveland County Courthouse in April to hear the verdict in his trial.

NORMAN — Like many others before him, Gage Ford came to the University of Oklahoma for a degree and found love. His story does not have a happy ending.

Ford, 23, will leave Norman in chains, after being sentenced to prison for beating his then-girlfriend twice in 2020 while she was pregnant with their son.

His case attracted international attention after journalist Nancy Grace tweeted about it and because the victim, Ally Stephens, has been so outspoken.

He was convicted at a trial in April, where he did not testify. Last week, he apologized at length at his sentencing and sought leniency.

"What happened that month is not who I am," Ford told Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman. "I never intended to harm Ally. I've loved Ally since the day we met. Life had overwhelmed me, and our fights became too much for me to handle right then. And what happened was a terrible accident.

"I should have been strong enough to handle everything life was throwing at me at the time, but I wasn't. And I cracked. I'm sorry. I'll always be sorry."

The judge ordered him to spend 40 years in prison and 36 years after that on probation.

Thad Balkman

Ford now faces a new felony charge accusing him of assaulting another pregnant woman who was his girlfriend at the time.

He is accused in the domestic abuse case of bashing Sutton Demuth's head into a window in 2021 in Muskogee and tackling her to the ground when she tried to flee.

He was identified in a victim protective order filed in Canadian County as the father of her child.

Ford started at OU in January 2018 after graduating from high school in Muskogee and completing basic training with the Oklahoma Army National Guard. "I had a normal childhood. Lots of friends. I played sports and was very popular," he said for a presentence report.

He admitted for the report that he drank a lot in college. "The fraternity I joined pressured me," he said.

He was a psychology major but dropped out of OU after being charged in 2020.

Story continues

A jury convicted him of a misdemeanor for assaulting Stephens in Norman on Sept. 30, 2020. Jurors convicted him of two felonies for assaulting Stephens, and their unborn child, in Norman, on Oct. 17, 2020.

Prosecutors accused him of repeatedly kicking Stephens in the abdomen, repeatedly striking her with his fists, sitting on top of her and putting his hands on her throat until she lost consciousness during the second attack. Jurors agreed he willfully used force that was "likely to produce death."

Stephens told jurors Ford was often physical with her during their relationship.

Ally Stephens and her mother, Kim Stephens, speak with reporters in April after the jury finds her abuser guilty.

"I just thought he would change,” Stephens testified at the trial. “I was in love with Gage and I wanted to help him. I thought I could change him.”

She acknowledged at the trial that she had met with Ford after the assault. “Despite how many people I had gotten support from, probably thousands, I felt alone,” Stephens said.

Woman beaten by Ford doesn't believe he's really sorry

After the sentencing, Stephens said she was relieved. "I hope that I can find a sense of peace finally," she told reporters Aug. 24.

She also said she doesn't believe Ford is actually sorry.

Their son, Steele, was born healthy.

Ford expressed little remorse in his interview with a probation officer for the presentence report.

"He completely minimized the crime ... stating ... 'I just punched her in the face a few times' and telling this officer the victim 'was only at the hospital for like two hours' and 'did not even need a stitch,'" the probation officer wrote in the report. "Moreover, he stated the photos of the victim released by the media were edited and the news made him out to be a monster. He stated he did not get a fair trial because everyone on the jury saw the news."

He also said "he has had many girls claim they were pregnant with his child," according to the report.

Ford remained Thursday in the Cleveland County jail.

District Attorney Greg Mashburn in 2020 criticized a special judge for setting Ford's bail at only $1,500 after the first attack. Ford beat Stephens the second time after being released from jail. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $30,000.

"This didn't have to happen," Mashburn said at the time.

The DA said Thursday the problem with bails being set too low still exists.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former OU student faces prison, new domestic abuse case