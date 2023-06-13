It is already too late to save Britain’s doomed housing market

housing market crisis

It was the news that Britain’s legion of squeezed homeowners was dreading – the strongest hint yet from the Bank of England that borrowers should anticipate more than one further interest rate rise in the coming months despite already being at their highest level since 2008.

Writing in The Scotsman newspaper, Jonathan Haskel, a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee that decides rates, warns that further rises cannot be ruled out as Threadneedle Street faces an increasingly tough battle to tame inflation.

True, Haskel is just one of a total of nine MPC members, so he may be outvoted when the panel reconvenes in nine days’ time. But the Bank is hardly an organisation with a reputation for dissent and original thinking.

At least one more rate rise seems nailed on, with the growing likelihood of at least another to follow, amid a growing consensus that inflation is proving more stubborn in the UK than most other major economies.

HSBC’s UK boss described it as “not the mortgage news we’d be looking for,” which is something of an understatement.

As analysts at ING more accurately put it: last month’s “shock inflation reading” of 8.7pc has sent interest rate expectations soaring, though they think the UK could be closer to the peak in interest rates than markets are assuming. Financial markets are currently braced for four more rate rises from 4.5pc to 5.5pc – and that’s just the benchmark rate so the average mortgage could be as much as two points higher.

Wherever they end up, one thing is certain: the housing market’s 15-year addiction to cheap money has come to an abrupt end, leaving millions of homeowners facing a brutal reckoning.

The current chaos in the mortgage market, which saw HSBC temporarily exit new lending through broker channels last week, is merely a forebear of the fallout to come.

The financial sector has been blindsided by the severity of the correction, leaving banks and building societies scrambling to keep up with a Bank of England that has raised interest rates an incredible 12 times since the end of 2021 from record lows of 0.1 to decade-and-half highs in the less than 18 months.

At the same, borrowers are rushing to beat the changes, causing a mis-match between supply and demand and panic among major lenders.

On Monday, Santander became the latest big financial institution to exit the market temporarily. The Spanish bank told mortgage brokers that it would stop accepting new applications for residential and buy-to-let fixed and tracker mortgages from Monday evening, with the freeze lasting until Wednesday as it attempted to play catch up with changing market conditions.

It is likely to return with a raft of new products priced at higher rates to adjust for the changing environment.

This sudden repricing – likened to “a complete reset” in City circles – will be a shock of massive proportions to a system completely hooked on ultra-low rates. At best, the West allowed itself to be fooled into thinking the party would never end.

At worst, the majority of people never even thought to question whether the music would stop, despite the fact that monetary policy was unlike anything that had ever been seen before.

In the space of just two years, the average fixed-rate mortgage has more than doubled from 2.6pc to 5.86pc today, compared with 5.26pc at the start of May, according to financial data provider Moneyfacts.

This is the equivalent of around £4,300 a year more on a £200,000 25-year mortgage, or roughly £360 a month at a time of extraordinary pressure on families’ incomes.

Inflation may be coming down but households mustn’t allow themselves to be fooled into thinking that means life is getting cheaper. It’s not.

The cost of everything continues to rise sharply – just less so than previously. The boss of one media giant has warned that it is starting to see a spike in customers using their credit cards to pay for their broadband – a sure sign of the growing financial pressure that consumers are under.

The scariest aspect of all of this is that it is more than two years since prices began to spike, yet when it comes to the biggest monthly outgoing of all, the pain hasn’t even started for so many. About 116,000 households will come off their cheap fixed mortgage rate this month, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Just a third of borrowers that are on cheap fixed-term deals have reached the end of their term so far, according to analysis by Capital Economics, with millions more to come. There are currently around 3.2m people paying interest rates of 3pc or more, and by the end of next year that number is expected to have soared to 5.8m as the impact of higher interest rates filters through.

The shock isn’t just confined to homeowners either.

Renters too are feeling the pinch as landlords attempt to recoup their own rising costs. The average buy-to-let mortgage rate is now just over 6pc and if it reached 6.5pc, nearly half of all mortgaged landlords will be pushed into the red, according to estate agents Hamptons. The figure rises to 54pc if the typical rate hits 7pc.

It is probably already too late to save Britain’s doomed housing market. It is a ticking time bomb. Repossessions will spike, many homeowners will be left in negative equity, and eventually the house price bubble will burst amid a glut of forced sales.

Young, first time-buyers will rejoice but for a Tory Government heading into a general election, it is the stuff of nightmares.

