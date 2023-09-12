ALS patients in NJ cheered Apple's latest iPhone upgrade. Here's why they're excited

Voice banking − a new feature highlighted in Apple's latest product rollout Tuesday − is more than a party trick that has caught the attention of YouTubers. It's also raising hopes for people who lose their voices to disability.

The accessibility feature, now supported on all devices using the iOS 17 mobile software, allows people to digitally reproduce their voices. Advocates said that could be a major advance for those with debilitating conditions like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which eventually robs people of their voices.

Debra Zeitlin is a speech pathologist and clinical director at Brooklyn-based Bridging Voice, a not-for-profit that provides free services to people with ALS, including those in New Jersey. She's hopeful her clients will find an easier way to communicate with the feature known as Personal Voice, which uses artificial intelligence to make a replica of the user's speech.

ALS patients see promise in Apple voice banking

Moorestown's Ronald Brady, (right) seen here sitting with his children Carolyn Brady and Raymond Brady was diagnosed with ALS in 2020 - the same year he decided to save his voice through an iPhone app.

"Voice banking is all about recording phrases. These recordings are then used to generate a computerized voice that closely matches the individual's original voice. These voices can be stored on iPhones and used with various communication apps,” Zeitlin said.

Voice banking has evolved over the years. Companies including Acapela Group, The Voice Keeper and SpeakUnique already offer the service and have steadily made it simpler to use. What once required hours of recording sessions where thousands of phrases had to be read and digitized can now be done on an iPhone with the help of AI. While it remains to be seen how well Personal Voice stacks up to those other methods, Apple says its phones will require just one recording session lasting 15 minutes to a half hour.

Ronald Brady of Moorestown, in Burlington County, went to The Voice Keeper when he wanted to preserve his voice in 2020 after being diagnosed with ALS. Brady, 56, said he chose the company specifically because their app would work on his iPhone.

"Other voice programs, outside of Voice Keeper, required the purchase of a high-end microphone," he wrote Tuesday in an email. "Using my iPhone was more convenient and I did not have to buy a microphone I was only going to use for one purpose."

The process took "15-20 minutes of speaking per day for a little over a week," he said. He had to read 100 short phrases each day.

His banked voice is becoming a necessity. "My voice is technically hanging in there," Brady wrote. "But only my wife and my nurse can understand what I am saying."

Voice banking's evolution

iPhones have been used for voice banking for years but third-party apps were needed to get the job done.

"We put an app on the phone that utilizes the banked voice. Anything they type is spoken with that voice, maintaining their sense of identity,” said Zeitlin.

The simplicity and portability of iPhones might have a lot to offer Zeitlin’s clients in the days to come, but there are also questions that need to be answered.

“"What we have to figure out for my clients is, how do we get that voice," she said. "I'm sure it works with all the iOS apps, but does it work with Windows communication devices? Voice Keeper mentioned that there's a way that they're going to be able to take that voice and hopefully do some kind of conversion, to be able to use it, but they don't know yet."

How to use Personal Voice with iOS 17

Anyone with iOS 17 can train their iPhones to mimic their voice. Personal Voice can be found among the device's accessibility options in the Settings menu. People who enable the feature will be able to hear their voices coming back to them through their iPhone speakers while using FaceTime and other third-party apps, according to CNET, a tech review site.

Apple recommends sitting in a quiet place while reading 155 phrases. The company warns that the quality of the replicated voice will depend on how clear and consistent the recorded speech is.

ALS advocacy and support in New Jersey

Bridging Voice’s mission is to help people with ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases to get the accessibility technology they need to communicate, Zeitlin said. It offers education, technological support, evaluations and equipment to ALS patients. The group can be reached at bridgingvoice.org or by calling 718-313-0030.

