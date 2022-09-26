Alstead man arrested in connection with shooting of woman at local home

Sep. 26—An Alstead man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 39-year-old woman late Sunday night that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, of Alstead, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, officials said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Around 11:33 p.m. Sunday troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop C Barracks were dispatched to a residence on MacLean Road in Alstead for a report of a person suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the occupants of the home, including the victim and two juveniles. The victim, a 39 year-old female, was transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, and was later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

State troopers were assisted on scene by police from Alstead, Walpole, Bellows Falls, Vermont, the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office, Alstead Fire and Rescue and DiLuzio Ambulance Service.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael McLaughlin via Troop C dispatch at (603) 223-8494, or by email at Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.

No other information was available Monday.