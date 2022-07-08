Alstead resident gets suspended sentences on child-endangerment charges

Jul. 8—An Alstead woman received suspended sentences on child-endangerment charges earlier this year related to her actions after her husband beat and sexually assaulted a teenager.

Judge Elizabeth Leonard sentenced Jennifer Ritchie, 39, in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene in March to two 12-month sentences in the county jail on two misdemeanor charges of child endangerment. As part of Ritchie's plea agreement — which stipulated that those concurrent sentences would be suspended on the condition that she testify in any future cases against James "J.D." Crawford — the state dropped two felony charges of witness tampering.

After a four-day trial last July, a jury convicted Crawford, now 34 and also of Alstead, on eight counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of witness tampering and a single count each of second-degree assault and falsifying evidence. Last fall, Judge Kenneth Brown sentenced Crawford to 33 1/2 to 77 years in prison on those charges, all of which are felonies.

Most of the charges against Crawford and Ritchie, who were married at the time of the incidents, stem from spring 2019, when Crawford broke a teenage girl's jaw and raped her about a month later.

Testifying at Crawford's trial last year, the girl, who is now an adult, said that after he broke her jaw, Crawford and Ritchie made her lie to hospital staff about the incident to protect him.

In a separate incident the next month, the girl, who knew Crawford and was 16 at the time, said he beat and raped her before later pressuring her to refuse a rape test and lie to police about what happened.

N.H. State Police arrested Crawford and Ritchie in January 2020 after a "lengthy investigation" that began the previous year, the agency said in a news release at the time. Crawford was taken into custody after fleeing on foot from officers, prompting schools in Alstead, Acworth and Langdon to secure their campuses as a precaution, according to previous reporting by The Sentinel.

Story continues

The investigation into Crawford and Ritchie began in May 2019, when police received a call one morning about a girl who had been walking along a road, naked except for a blue tarp she had wrapped herself in, N.H. State Police Trooper William Neilsen wrote in an affidavit.

The caller said the girl appeared to have been beaten, and police, who located her later that day, documented black eyes, bruises and scrapes on her legs and arms, and what looked like a belt mark on her back, Neilsen wrote. Security footage from a neighbor's house showed the girl fleeing from the home where Ritchie and Crawford lived around midnight, the affidavit states.

The girl initially told police a stranger had forced her into his pickup, attacked her and torn off her clothes after she left the house, but later told investigators that Crawford hit her and then raped her as Ritchie watched without intervening, Neilsen wrote.

The girl said she fled the house naked and hid in the woods overnight before Crawford and Ritchie found her the next morning at a relative's house, according to the affidavit. The couple took her to a hospital for her injuries, the girl said, telling her on the way to fabricate the story that she'd been abducted, the affidavit states.

The girl also testified during Crawford's trial that in a separate incident about a month earlier, Crawford had punched her in the face and later shoved her into a bed, breaking her jaw. To protect Crawford from being held responsible, he and Ritchie pressured the girl to tell hospital staff that she'd broken her jaw when her dog pulled her into the bed of a truck, she said.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at

@rspencerKS