How Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of ALO, it is a dependable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Alstom here.

ALO's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. ALO's has produced operating cash levels of 0.39x total debt over the past year, which implies that ALO's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ALO’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 14%.

