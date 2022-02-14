Alt-right firearms podcaster charged with machine gun possession





The host of an alt-right podcast about firearms had been indicted for multiple federal gun charges including possessing machine guns and unregistered silencers.

The host, Joseph Paul Berger, 32, and his father, Joseph Raymond Berger, 67, were charged for allegedly possessing 13 fully automatic machine guns and 12 gun silencers that had been illegally imported into the country, according to a statement from federal prosecutors.

The 32-year-old Navy veteran has described his podcast, "Alt-Right Armory," as "the alt-right's favorite firearms-related podcast," according to The New York Times.

Court documents showed that Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted three silencers that were illegally imported in packages addressed to the father-son duo. Investigators then obtained a warrant to search their shared home.

"The defendants allegedly possessed a stockpile of unregistered fully-automatic machine guns and silencers in violation of the National Firearms Act," U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in the release.

"These weapons are extremely dangerous, which is why there are laws regulating their possession," Williams added.

The release also noted that court documents indicated all of the weapons were manually converted from semi-automatic firearms to "unregistered, fully automatic machine guns."

If convicted, the Bergers face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $270,000 fine.

Joseph Berger, who resides with his parents in Pennsylvania, used the name "GlockDoctor1488" on the podcast, in which he discussed using 3-D printers to create ghost guns, which have no serial numbers, the Times added.