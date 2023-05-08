Alta Resources to debut new Skyplex offices in Fort Myers, CEO Jim Beré shares highlights

Alta Resources will unveil on Tuesday its new $27.6-million building located at Skyplex on Paul J. Doherty Parkway in Fort Myers. (Photo: Alta Resources)

Alta Resources is set to unveil its new $27 million Skyplex building on Tuesday, ushering in an expansion to bring over 350 jobs to the Fort Myers area.

Making the move from its prior office in Gateway, the new three-story, 98,000-square-foot building has recently been completed after officials first announced the project back in 2019. While factors, such as the pandemic, supply chain, and construction shortages, delayed the original targeted completion, Alta Resources was able to finish the building and move their workforce from their previous Gateway location.

Since establishing its Fort Myers presence in 2013, the Wisconsin-based customer-management business-process outsourcing company has thrived due to its labor force of over 7,000 full- and part-time employees and its support for its globally recognized clients, such as Stellantis and Kellogg Company.

Alta Resources CEO and chairman Jim Beré spoke to the News-Press Friday, sharing insight into the last four years as their long-awaited project was developing and what this expansion means for their company.

Alta Resources will unveil its new $27.6-million building located at Skyplex on Paul J. Doherty Parkway in Fort Myers

Here's what residents can expect from Atla Resources's upcoming expansion and move into their new Skyplex location:

What are some highlights of this expansion and new location in Fort Myers?

Located on Paul J. Doherty Parkway, the new facility boasts a lot of upgrades and new technology, providing multiple spaces for employees to let off steam in. Features of the new office building include a new cafeteria, new kitchenettes, game rooms, outside patios, walking trails, and a sidewalk system.

Eager to debut it, Beré said the biggest highlight of the new facility is that they were able to design it to fit their organization and their workforce.

"The most important people in our organization really are the frontline individuals who are, either through chat or texting or voice, talking to the consumers of our clients and we just want to make sure we're providing them a great place to work, that they know that we really, really care about them," Beré said.

All the building stages were exciting, but Beré said it definitely felt different seeing it completed. As of recently, all employees have moved in and have expressed their excitement to finally be in the space, many trying out the fun features.

"It really made you feel like all this effort and work that we took to put it together was really worth it and seeing the people in there … that's when it was like wow, this is real," Beré said.

What have the past four years looked like for you and your team?

"Other than being the most tumultuous years in Florida, it was no big deal," Beré joked.

Running out of space, the original plan was to do an expansion five years ago. Alta Resources then revealed their well-kept plans for a multimillion-dollar building at Skyplex around the busy Southwest Florida International Airport in April 2019.

"It was built to be an expansion but even in that context, we wanted this to be the best building that we had, so it was going to be an improvement from any of the facilities that we had anywhere in the United States or other countries that we have a workforce."

They started breaking ground and planning for their dream facility, then came March 2020.

"The pandemic was absolutely … I mean, it was really amazing and that was also a great testament to our workforce. Basically in a matter of weeks, we had to send every single person home. We were so fortunate, we had a technology system that really enabled us to use a centralized system that we could take that work out, but we needed computers for everybody. We needed laptops, we needed the technology and to watch how they adapted and then our clients … some clients' world slowed down but other clients picked up in the context of it."

Throughout the pandemic, they were open for business and available. Beré applauds the work of his employees, as well as the entirety of Southwest Florida, during this time.

He also recalls how the pandemic slowed down the timetable, taking longer to get permits and materials.

"The whole world was just kind of upside down, so all the things that everybody experienced, we experienced that too so it did take significantly longer than we thought it would take to build (the new building)," Beré said "Then we had supply chain issues that were starting to show up. Then as we're getting close to the finish line, Ian comes along. I can't imagine more things that kind of were thrown in our way, but at the end of the day, we persisted and we're opening this building and we are really, really excited about it."

While the path from design to building to completion was rocky, Beré says it also speaks for all of Southwest Florida and what the last four years have taught everyone. While highlighting his own employees efforts, he also mentioned how residents have rallied to help each other and show resilience in the face of adversity.

How will this new expansion bring new jobs?

Alta Resources is seeking roughly 350-400 new employees during its expansion.

They currently have 8,000 employees worldwide, with about 700 in the Fort Myers location. Approximately half of those employees work remotely and the other half choose to come into the office.

Beré said it reflects the growth as an organization. For example, suddenly one of the company's clients may double the size of their business. So what may have started as a need for 100 people will shoot up all of sudden to 200 or 300 people, Beré said, adding that how that need goes up is really dependent upon the results that Alta produces for them.

"We're doing a great job caring for their customers and helping them build their businesses and these are some of the largest companies in the world that we're working for," Beré said.

Some of the roles they are looking to hire are:

Frontline workers

IT jobs

Leadership roles

"That's probably the biggest need is what we would call our frontline, those individuals who are really answering those calls or we work with social media a lot. We monitor social media for some of our clients and it's up to people working on that," Beré said. "Then what also comes up is that when we grow, there are leadership positions, there are team leader positions."

Does the current worker shortage worry the company?

The current worker shortage has been on Beré's mind as the expansion occurs. However, he shares that compared to some of their other sites, it hasn't been a problem to attract enough people to their Fort Myers site.

Moving forward, they aim to be more flexible and, unlike other jobs that are solely work from home, they provide hands-on training.

"Our model really is we will use our facility and we have great training rooms, we invest a lot of money on that. So we want to train people as a team, so they get to know each other, they get to know their leaders, they get to understand the products," Beré said. "Some may choose to say I want to continue working in the facility, other people may say I'd like to work from home."

He said they realize they need to be competitive in the marketplace, needing it to be a great place to work and a place where people feel like they belong.

"It needs to be a place where they feel they want to move up in their career, that there are opportunities," Beré said. "If we can create that and do that right, our belief is we will get enough people and we're optimistic about it."

In total, how much was the new building?

The new Skyplex building cost $27.6 million.

What are your upcoming goals with this expansion and new building?

Following their official grand opening to the public, Beré laid out his upcoming goals with this new era:

Continue addressing the needs of clients.

Finding the right people to do this work.

Grow and create more jobs within the marketplace

In addressing clients' needs and asks, he shared that accomplishing those tasks as a team is fundamental to the company.

"If we can take care of customers, let them know that they're important, and help them answer their needs in the context of the way these large corporations want them done, it becomes very personal," Beré said. "That's the first objective that we need to do."

Their second objective is to find the right people who want to do this kind of work, Beré stresses that they want employees to enjoy what they do and are eager to form connections. Sticking to their hybrid environment post-pandemic, officials encourage those to connect and find common interests with others in the office.

Building off of a positive workforce, their third goal strives to grow and create more jobs in the marketplace. Beré said they want to continue to be a company where people are attracted to work there and employees recommend them to loved ones.

"We take care of our the people in the organization, make sure that they're healthy, and we're helping them develop and train and learn new things and they feel part of something," Beré said. "And then third, our hope is that we would continue to grow the business in the Fort Myers area."

How will this bring Lee County to a whole other level of business and development?

"I'm a big believer in economic development. I think if we can truly create jobs in the area and allow people to work their way up and get into different roles but have jobs they like to do, that's always healthy for every organization."

Beré discussed his hope for creating more jobs for the Southwest Florida region and setting a pattern for the way companies work, which he admits is still hard to truly figure out post-pandemic. While Alta Resources has slowly started to solve the puzzle, they are adding another piece every day and getting new answers to see what fits.

A big game-changer for them has been open communication.

"We've got a guiding principle around communication and a lot of people think communication is going to be telling you or communicating to you. The most important part about that communication is that we as leaders are listening," Beré said. "We need to listen to the people that are part of our organization and what are their needs and what they want. I think we can be a model that in Southwest Florida, in Fort Myers."

They also have plans to continue to grow their site in Southwest Florida, however, they don't know what that looks like time-wise or if that means more facilities in the future.

Lastly, they are striving to give back more to the community they have been a part of for the past decade, already partnering with United Way so far. Beré said if they are growing, they have more opportunities to become engaged in nonprofits and organizations.

"We'd like to see our people involved in the organization, involved in different nonprofits, and what they do is unbelievable, just the stories of what people have done and they really want to make a difference," he said. "When you're growing and you have a group of people say that we want to give back, we want to make this a better place to live and for us to be part of that would be a real privilege."

