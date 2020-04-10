Altais and Brown & Toland Physicians Join Forces to Offer Bay Area Patients A New Generation of Services and Technology to Enhance Quality of Care

Combination provides improved physician support and preserves practice independence, resulting in high-quality patient care and health outcomes

OAKLAND, Calif., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altais and Brown & Toland Physicians today announced they are joining forces to transform patient care for improved health outcomes that's more affordable.

The two organizations have signed a definitive agreement that paves the way for Brown & Toland and its network of more than 2,700 physicians to join Altais Clinical Services, a subsidiary of Altais.

Altais is a healthcare services company that is working to pioneer next-generation clinical tools and technology, along with best practices for high-touch support so physicians can focus on their passion: delivering high-quality, affordable care.

For Brown & Toland, the partnership is a key step in furthering its goal of supporting physicians in providing personalized and high-quality care to more than 350,000 patients in the San Francisco Bay area by working with Altais Clinical Services to transform health care delivery.

"Together with Altais Clinical Services we will serve as an innovator for independent physicians, providing new services and levels of support designed to relieve the burdens associated with managing a practice and providing best-in-class tools to deliver high-quality, affordable care to their patients," said Kelly Robison, CEO, Brown & Toland Physicians. "I am looking forward to bringing our shared vision of a reimagined physician practice experience to the Bay Area and broader market."

"Brown & Toland is a premier medical provider and we are delighted for the opportunity to envision and create together a new care delivery model," said Jeff Bailet, M.D., president and CEO, Altais. "Our goal is to help physicians and the clinical community maximize the health and well-being of their patients and set practices up for long-term success. We have a shared commitment to physicians and patients to support independent practices so they can direct more of their focus on patient care."

As part of Altais Clinical Services, Brown & Toland will provide a robust, clinically integrated system of coordinated care to ensure its network of physicians spend time doing what they do best – caring for patients. Altais will provide a technology-enabled practice management platform to enhance clinical and service quality for physicians and their patients. Together the two organizations will provide a vibrant model of care delivery that enhances quality of care and better serves independent physicians and their patients.

Brown & Toland Physicians, as the physician organization, will continue to operate under the Brown & Toland Physicians brand and continue to service all payers. It will have access to additional capital, services and broader support for physicians to operate independent practices. All Brown & Toland patients can continue to see their physicians with no interruption in care.

The definitive agreement has been approved by both the Altais and Brown & Toland Physicians' boards of directors. The transaction is subject to approval by Brown & Toland shareholders and customary regulatory reviews.

About Altais

Altais is a healthcare services company that helps physicians and the clinical community maximize the health and well-being of their patients in a way that is sustainably affordable and maintains professional gratification. Altais seeks to enhance the vibrancy of physician practice and strengthen the heart of medicine – connecting with patients and providing personalized, high-quality care. For more information about Altais, please visit www.altais.com.