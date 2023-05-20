Altamont police investigate botched ATM theft. Bank official: 'We're gonna have to replace the whole ATM machine'

May 19—The Altamont Police Department is continuing its search for the person or people responsible for stealing a vehicle and using it in what appeared to be an attempt to steal the ATM located at Peoples Bank & Trust in Altamont earlier this month.

The incident occurred May 3 at approximately 3 a.m.

"They had stolen a truck from The Equity," said Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens.

According to Heiens, something was used to attach the ATM to the back of the truck which became damaged when the driver attempted to accelerate with it attached.

"They ripped the bumper off the truck and then they left," he said.

According to Jordan Ruppert, the vice president and security officer at Peoples Bank & Trust, the bank's ATM was also damaged significantly during the attempt to steal it.

He said the bank's alarm was set off during the attempted theft and that the incident was captured by security cameras.

"We're gonna have to replace the whole ATM machine," Ruppert said.

Ruppert said that although there is security footage of the incident, it is still difficult to determine their identities, making the investigation more challenging for local authorities.

Furthermore, Ruppert said no prints left by the suspects could be found at the scene.

"The suspects were wearing gloves and things, so it's really hard to get without finger prints," Ruppert said.

Heiens said an investigation is ongoing.

Nick Taylor can be reached at nick.taylor@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300132.