Altamonte police officer gets into shootout with home invasion suspect, cops say

A man who broke into his neighbor’s home opened fire at Altamonte Springs police officers early Friday morning, according to a press release.

Altamonte police Lt. Paul Machovina said officers responded around 5:50 a.m. to a possible armed home invasion on the 500 block of Northbridge Drive.

The suspect, later identified as Nicholas Lynn, broke into his neighbor’s condo before returning to his home. When officers contacted Lynn, he claimed it was a hostage situation, Machovina said. A crisis negotiator talked to Machovina for two hours before Lynn came outside holding a handgun, Machovina said.

Lynn began to run away from officers and then fired several shots at them, according to Machovina. An officer returned fire. No one was hit by the shots.

Lynn was arrested and taken to the Seminole County Jail where he’s facing charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, armed trespassing and resisting an officer with violence.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement with investigate the shootout between the officer and Lynn.

