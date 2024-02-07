Altamonte police officer shoots and kills a man wielding a rifle, police say

A man who was armed with a rifle was fatally shot by an Altamonte Springs Police officer Tuesday, according to the police department.

Officers responded to a 911 call from the River Run neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. regarding a man who was witnessed walking in the area with a rifle.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said officers made contact with Eric Seckington, 65, who was wielding a gun. The police department said officers issued verbal commands for Seckington to put the gun down. However, he did not. An officer then shot Seckington, killing him.

A press release from the department said, “…he ignored the officer’s orders.”

That unnamed officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as is typical with officer-involved shootings.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for anyone with information about the case to call the Crimeline at (407) 423-8477.

arabines@orlandosentinel.com