Altamonte Springs man charged in wife’s shooting death

An Altamonte Springs man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his wife, police said Thursday.

Jonathon Jiles, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of his wife Brandi Jiles, according to police.

Jiles is in custody at Seminole County Jail on prior charges.

The investigation is still active, and police said more information will be released as available.

First responders said they found Brandi Jiles, 35, shot on Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

