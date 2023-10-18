Altamonte Springs man dies after apparent road rage shooting in Polk County; deputies search for suspect

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - An Altamonte Springs, Florida man who was shot in an apparent road-rage attack in Polk County died Tuesday night. There is now a $5,000 reward for information about the homicide.

Kevin Berry, 58, died after spending days in the hospital. A close family friend of the victim told FOX 35 News that he was an organ donor, and that's likely why he was kept on life support.

"That’s the kind of man he was, giving to the very end," said Terri Kunau.

Early Sunday morning, investigators say someone shot Berry near the Interstate 4 exit in Davenport. A witness told Polk County Deputies they saw Berry and another driver yelling at each other.

Kunau says she was shocked when she heard the news from her mother.

"It was true and utter shock," Kunau said.

"He’s such a good guy," said Dorothy Smith, a long-time neighbor of Berry. "I can’t imagine something would get to that point."

During a news conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators were told Berry could sometimes have a quick temper.

"He was known to be hot-headed if he were challenged," said Sheriff Judd. "According to friends, that if someone tried or started a road rage incident, he would push back."

Kunau pushed back on that description.

"It makes me angry that they want to say this was because he was a hot head," Kunau said. "No, this happened because somebody took out a gun, aimed it, and shot him and left him on the side of the road to die."

Instead, friends want him remembered as a kind man and a hard worker.

"I want him remembered as a good man, and who was friendly and would go out of his way to help people," Kunau said. "He was a teddy bear of a guy. He was responsible and caring."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office thinks there were at least three other witnesses and investigators hope to speak with them. They are asking anyone who has information to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477).

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored, compact car with a luggage rack.