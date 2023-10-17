Altamonte Springs man fighting for life after road rage shooting on I-4, deputies say

An Altamonte Springs man is fighting for his life after an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 4 in Polk County.

Deputies said Kevin Berry was heading to work when he was shot Sunday morning on the I-4 off-ramp to US-27 in Davenport.

A witness told investigators Berry’s truck and another car were driving around each other aggressively, and the drivers were yelling at each other.

Deputies said the shooter is still on the run.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 863-298-6200.

