Altamonte Springs police searching for answers after 18yo found shot

Altamonte Springs police say on Saturday around 10:51 p.m., they were called to a shooting at 304 Newburyport Ave.

When officers arrived they found 18-year-old victim, Tramari Thomas, had been shot inside a vehicle, according to police.

Thomas was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are still gathering details but believe the shooting may have happened at a party at a different location.

If you have information, please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407)339-2441 or dial 911.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crimeline at (800)423-TIPS.

