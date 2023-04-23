Altamonte Springs police searching for answers after 18yo found shot
Altamonte Springs police say on Saturday around 10:51 p.m., they were called to a shooting at 304 Newburyport Ave.
When officers arrived they found 18-year-old victim, Tramari Thomas, had been shot inside a vehicle, according to police.
Thomas was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Detectives are still gathering details but believe the shooting may have happened at a party at a different location.
If you have information, please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407)339-2441 or dial 911.
You can remain anonymous by calling Crimeline at (800)423-TIPS.
