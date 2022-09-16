Altamonte Springs school resource officer arrested on child pornography charges

An Altamonte Springs Police Department school resource officer was arrested on child pornography charges Friday, the agency said.

Steven Selph was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held at the Lake County jail without bond, according to ASPD spokeswoman Michelle Montalvo.

Selph, who worked as a resource officer at Spring Lake Elementary School, was fired upon his arrest, Montalvo said.

Selph faces 10 third-degree felonies on the charges of possession of sexual performance by children, according to Lake County Sherrif’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.

Authorities urged anyone with information on related crimes to contact Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407) 339-2441 or Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.