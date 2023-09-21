Seminole shelter asks for public’s help after cruelty arrest leads to influx of animals

An Altamonte Springs woman was arrested on cruelty charges Wednesday after officers rescued dozens of malnourished and emaciated animals from her property, putting Seminole County’s animal shelter well over its capacity, officials said.

Tonya Grose, 36, was being held in the Seminole County jail on $10,000 bail as of Thursday morning.

Her arrest and the search of her property resulted in more than 40 animals being surrendered to Seminole County Animal Services, spokesperson Andy Wontor said in a statement.

“This influx of animals has stressed an already full shelter with dozens of animals that are yet unavailable for adoption being moved offsite in an agreement with a local boarding facility,” Wontor said. “Staff is also getting creative in splitting kennel runs and pairing adoptable animals together to save space.”

Animal Services is asking for the public’s help in adopting healthy pets that were already at its facility, in order to create space and alleviate the burden of the sudden influx of animals needing care.

According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, officers were called to Grose’s home on Ballard Street, off North Maitland Avenue near Eastmonte Park, by Animal Services, which had gone there to conduct an animal well-being check.

While speaking with Grose, officers “could smell the pungent odor of urine and feces” coming from inside her home, police spokesperson Michelle Montalvo said in a statement.

“Once inside, they observed multiple emaciated dogs in cages without food or water, and birds in cages filled with feces and cockroaches,” the statement said. “Several cats were also present, and the floor was covered with excrement, urine, and roaches.”

In the back yard, officers found more malnourished dogs in cages as well as a pair of sheds, one of which had several dogs locked inside despite not being ventilated, Montalvo said.

In the other shed, police found a dog’s skeleton lying on the floor as well as 15 “large” trash bags holding animal remains “in various stages of decomposition,” the ASPD statement said.

Records show Grose is facing five animal cruelty charges. Police said their investigation is ongoing.