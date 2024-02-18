Altavista Area Chamber of Commerce set to close

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WFXR)—The Altavista Area Chamber of Commerce says it is in the process of dissolving.

In a message posted on their website, the chamber says the Board of Directors voted in early Dec. to close the organization after seeing a decreased interest in the chamber’s activities and struggling to build a board of directors for 2024.

The chamber says it is working through the closing process which includes developing a list of questions about membership, dues, and train station rentals. These answers will be posted on the Altavista Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

The chamber extends its thanks to all businesses, industries, and individuals who have been involved in chamber meetings, and who have sponsored or participated in events that supported the organization and community.

For more information on its closure, visit the Altavista Chamber of Commerce website or reach out to the chamber over email at exectutivedirector@altivistachamber.com.

