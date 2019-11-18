Alten (EPA:ATE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Alten SA (EPA:ATE) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Alten's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Alten had €137.0m of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has €119.3m in cash leading to net debt of about €17.7m.

How Healthy Is Alten's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Alten had liabilities of €753.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of €161.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €119.3m and €975.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast €179.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Alten has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Carrying virtually no net debt, Alten has a very light debt load indeed.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Alten has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.073 and EBIT of 114 times the interest expense. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. Also good is that Alten grew its EBIT at 14% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Alten can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Alten recorded free cash flow worth 56% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.