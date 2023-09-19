Alteraction involving police, teen at library under review
An altercation involving a Baltimore County police officer and a teenager is under review. Cellphone video shows officers on top of a boy while responding to a trespassing call at the Baltimore County Public Library's Woodlawn Branch. Salaam Ismial said he was there. Ismial, who runs a youth and family advocacy group, said he decided to start recording the altercation because he said he was disturbed by how the officers handled the teenager.