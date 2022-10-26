Altercation With August Alsina Lands Tory Lanez On House Arrest Until His Megan Thee Stallion Trial Date

A Los Angeles judge has placed Tory Lanez on house arrest until his trial against Megan Thee Stallion begins, TMZ reports. However, the reason why Lanez was ordered to stay in his home has very little to do with the Houston hottie herself.

Superior Court Judge David Herriford ruled on Wednesday, that Lanez will have to remain on house arrest until Nov. 28. His ruling was motivated by an alleged incident brought to the court in which the rapper allegedly assaulted August Alsina in Chicago last September.

Alsina detailed the incident via a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yungin’ (@augustalsina)

Accompanying a photo of what appeared to be himself bloodied in an elevator, Alsina wrote, “As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security n*****, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me. Whole time, I’m one deep. No security.”

Alsina explained that the altercation arose after he neglected to dap up Lanez, which the rapper wasn’t particularly happy about. When Lanez confronted him, Alsina said he explained that while he’s a fan of his work, he wasn’t pleased with the rapper after learning he spoke about the singer’s “business” publicly. Plus, according to Alsina, he has pre-existing medical conditions that may him hesitant to touch other people.

Alsina continued, “Never any disrespectful words were exchanged, so I was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt him self up w/ anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously, (i heard the fizzle) and he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless n***** that was w/ him surrounding me. Which was security and some n**** with a gun tucked… whom he then proceeded to run behind and hide to run back in the building. There was never a ‘fight’! Simply an Assault. Dude has no real friends, and is on a crash-out mission.”

Story continues

Prosecutors used this incident to convince Judge Herriford that Lanez should be remanded into custody because he violated the conditions of his bail in his case with Megan Thee Stallion, reports CBS News. They claimed that the 30-year-old is a danger to society, and has a history of ignoring court orders.

Lanez’s defense argued that there wasn’t enough admissible evidence that the incident with Alsina even occurred, nor did Alsina file charges.

The rapper’s home confinement starts on Friday. Herriford also ordered he wears a GPS ankle monitor while he awaits trial.