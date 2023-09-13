Altercation brings public comment at Central Bucks School Board meeting to a sudden halt

Police broke up an altercation Tuesday night during the Central Bucks School Board meeting after a man allegedly threw papers into the face of the husband of a Democratic school board member, according to multiple witnesses.

The incident happened during what had been a contentious public comment portion where supporters of the majority Republican school board leveled accusations against Democratic candidates running in the November election.

Three witnesses who attended the school board meeting said that the altercation involved a man who had just addressed the board and the husband of a Democratic school board member. This news organization is not identifying either man as we could not immediately confirm if either was arrested or cited Tuesday night.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said Tuesday night he was not aware of the altercation, and was out of the area.

Central Bucks School Board

The witnesses stated that after the speaker finished his public comment, where he leveled accusations at a minority board member, he allegedly appeared to throw papers into the face of another man, who was seated in the audience.

That man then jumped up and picked up a chair, according to witnesses. Police who were stationed in the meeting room took both men out of the room.

The school board immediately went into recess for at least 10 minutes. When the board resumed the meeting it insisted on calm, but did not address the altercation.

The board did vote to end public comment and moved forward with the agenda items; board President Dana Hunter said those individuals who did not speak would be first to speak at the October meeting.

This is a developing story check back later for updates

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Altercation at contentious Central Bucks meeting halts public comment