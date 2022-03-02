Altercation during basketball game at park leads to felonious assault charge

The Daily Jeffersonian

An 18-year-old Cambridge resident accused of assaulting a teenage boy during a pickup game at the basketball courts in the city park Monday has been charged with felonious assault.

Levin J. Polasky, 18, faces one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, filed Tuesday in the Cambridge Municipal Court.

Cambridge police initially charged Polasky with a misdemeanor assault charge. The charge was later changed to a felony due to the victim's injuries that reportedly included a fractured jaw.

The altercation is alleged to have started when the victim committed a "hard foul" against the alleged assailant during the game.

Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% allowed and a personal recognizance bond with special conditions including the court's pretrial supervision program.

Polasky was released from the Guernsey County jail Tuesday after posting bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 7 in the municipal court.

According to Cambridge police reports, officers were dispatched to the victim's home on Stewart Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Monday after his mother said the teen came home and collapsed on the front porch after being assaulted.

She told a police dispatcher he was bleeding from his nose and mouth. Officers noted visible injuries to the teen's face and his clothing was covered in blood.

Police said the victim told them he was punched in the face while playing basketball and identified Polasky as the alleged assailant. He reported Polasky punched him several times after being fouled.

The victim's mother reportedly told officers Polasky and other students also bullied her son while attending classes at Cambridge High School. She alleged they would "body check" her son while walking in the hallways.

The victim was transported by Cassell Station first responders to Southeastern Med for treatment of his injuries.

Officers returned to the city park in search of Polasky, but learned he had left with an unidentified male. Police then responded to his home where they spoke with his father, who advised he had just left with the same male.

Story continues

Polasky returned home a short time later and was taken into custody. He initially said he smacked the victim, but changed his claim to say he pushed the victim in the face.

No further information was available. The incident remains under investigation by city police.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Altercation during basketball game leads to felonious assault charge