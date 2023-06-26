Altercation in Folsom ends with man being injured by pressure washer, police say

A man was injured Monday morning in Folsom by a pressure washer during an altercation, police said.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. behind Larkspur Landing, a hotel on Iron Point Road, according to Folsom Police Department spokesman Officer Matt Stone. Two men engaged in an argument apparently struggled over the washer, resulting in injury to one of the men.

The other man involved is part of a third-party business hired by the hotel to pressure wash the property, police said.

Get Folsom news delivered to your inbox

Sign up here to receive our free weekly Bee Connected newsletter, where we catch up on news in Folsom — dining, shopping, real estate, schools, events and more.

The injured man walked to a nearby gas station and called for help, according to law enforcement. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his upper torso and neck, Stone said.

Stone said the incident is under investigation. It is unclear if a crime was committed or if the pressure washer was used in self defense, authorities said.