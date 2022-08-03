An altercation involving 2 men, their sons ends in a stabbing and arrest, Sidney police say

One man ended up in a hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation involving another man and both of their adult sons Tuesday night, Sidney police said.

Raymond Becerra, 57, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after he was taken first to Wilson Hospital, Sgt. Kevin Macke said. Becerra’s condition was not known at the time this report was being written.

Police and a fire/rescue unit were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Buckeye Avenue, across from Humphrey Park, about 6:17 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.

The subsequent investigation determined that Becerra and Melvin Martin, as well as their sons, began to fight. According to the investigation, Martin stabbed Becerra in the torso during the row, causing what police described as a significant wound.

There was no further information from police about the sons or what triggered the fight.

Martin was taken into custody at the residence and late Tuesday was being detained at the Shelby County Jail on one count of felonious assault.