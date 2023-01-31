Altercation leads to Barstow woman stabbing man multiple times, police say

Barstow Police are investigating after a 49-year-old woman stabbed a man multiple times with his knife during an altercation between 4 people at a home near Foglesong Park.

At about 11:34 a.m. on Sunday, police officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Nancy Street. The caller reported that a man with a knife was attempting to stab his girlfriend.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers learned that a fight had occurred between the wounded man and the location's residents, including 33-year-old Matthew James Neilson and 49-year-old Janine Bertha Bailey, both of Barstow.

The victim and his unidentified girlfriend argued inside their bedroom when Neilson and Bailey attempted to intervene.

Armed with a handgun, Neilson fired a shot at the victim, who then went into the kitchen and armed himself with a knife, the police reported.

During a struggle, Bailey got the knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. He sustained significant injuries and was airlifted to Antelope Valley Medical Center, Barstow Police said.

At the scene, officers found evidence of the stabbing. Responding detectives assumed the investigation and found that Neilson had a ghost gun and shot at the victim.

Neilson and Bailey were booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Department’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder.

Neilson remains at the HDDC, and Bailey at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Bail for each suspect is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Austyn Willis at (760) 255-5186 or at awillis@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Altercation leads to Barstow woman stabbing man multiple times