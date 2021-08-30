Altercation leads to deadly crash over the weekend

Aug. 30—LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man died in a car crash over the weekend that resulted from an altercation between the man and occupants of another vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers responded Sunday about 2:06 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a traffic collision in the 9000 block of Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office.

James Phillips, 40, who had been driving one of the vehicles, was found dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Occupants of a second vehicle received minor injuries. The incident occurred as the result of an altercation between the occupants of the two vehicles," according to the Sheriff's Office.

No other information was released by the Sheriff's Office. The State Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

Sheriff's Office investigators and the State Highway Patrol are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or email [email protected]