Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say

Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday.

Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

