Altercation leads to fatal shooting in Geneva

Jul. 10—GENEVA — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Sunday afternoon on East Tibbits Street, about 20 yards west of the Sherman Street intersection.

Geneva Police Chief John Camper said an altercation of some kind occurred at the intersection and the fatal shooting resulted. He said police were interviewing a person apparently involved in the altercation on Sunday evening and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers from the Geneva and Geneva-on-the-Lake police departments were on the scene, as well as investigators from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department and the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office.

The body of a male shooting victim was covered by a sheet as investigators combed the scene. Numerous evidence tents with letters were placed around the shooting scene and photographs were taken by coroner's investigators.

The crime scene was marked by yellow crime tape and included two vehicles inside the tape. A truck was parked on East Tibbits Street, and another vehicle was on Sherman, with both inside the crime tape.

People in the neighborhood talked quietly among each other as the police did their work.

Traffic was blocked to north- and south-bound traffic on Sherman Street with more than 10 emergency vehicles on the scene, including an ambulance from Northwest Ambulance District.

Ashtabula County Coroner's Investigator Matt Anderson confirmed the victim was a male and indicated the body would be taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.