Altercation leads to gunfire in Lake City, one arrested

Lake City man, Frederick Dace, was arrested on Friday after he fired multiple times at a victim during an argument.

The victim thankfully was not injured.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At approximately 10:11 a.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to NE Martin Luther King Jr. Street to respond to people reporting shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated they were in a verbal altercation with Frederick Antonio Dace when he began firing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A search warrant for Dace’s property was approved and during the search, police were able to locate firearms and ammunition.

Dace was then tracked down, arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without any more incidents.

Dace is charged with:

attempted 2nd-degree murder

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

discharging a weapon in public or on residential property

violation of probation

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.